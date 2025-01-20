Advertisement
    'How to Buy Crypto' Google Searches Soaring as Bitcoin Hits New High

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    This indicates that retail investors are increasingly enthusiastic about crypto
    Mon, 20/01/2025 - 16:08
    Cover image via x.com
    According to data provided by Google Trends, a service that makes it possible to analyze popular search queries, "how to buy crypto" searches have now reached a new peak.

    Recently, this query recorded a measurement of 100, meaning that the level of interest has reached a new peak. 

    It seems that retail investors are even more enthusiastic about crypto now compared to May 2021, when the industry was in the middle of an NFT-driven frenzy. 

    The current search volume also dwarfs the local peak that was recorded following the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in early 2024.

    The surge in crypto-related searches is not surprising given that Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market cap, reached a new all-time high of $108,786.

    Some other major altcoins, including Solana (SOL) and the Ripple-affiliated XRP token, have logged impressive gains, surging by 45% and 38%, respectively.

    Last week, the controversial XRP token managed to surpass Bitcoin in Google search volume. The Ripple-linked cryptocurrency recently reached a new all-time peak for the first time in seven years.

    Solana also came close to flipping Bitcoin on Sunday. In fact, it recorded five times more searches than Bitcoin.   

    While retail investors help to push cryptocurrency prices higher, this exuberance is also a sign of growing market froth. This could possibly signal incoming volatility. 

    Bitcoin's total open interest currently stands at $71 billion, nearly a 4% increase compared to an hour ago. 

    More than $1 billion worth of crypto has been liquidated over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGlass data.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP #Solana
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

