    Bitcoin's Institutional Era Hits Epic 3,000,000 BTC Milestone

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Institutional treasuries now hold 3,000,000 Bitcoin worth $317 billion
    Tue, 21/01/2025 - 15:30
    
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Institutional adoption of Bitcoin (BTC) continues to accelerate, with treasuries now collectively holding 3,000,000 BTC valued at $317 billion. This represents 14% of the total supply that will ever exist, reveals self-proclaimed Bitcoin historian Pete Rizzo.

    MicroStrategy remains the largest single corporate holder, having recently acquired an additional 11,000 BTC for $1.1 billion at an average price of $101,191 per BTC. The company’s total holdings now stand at 461,000 BTC, worth approximately $29.3 billion, with an average acquisition cost of $63,110 per BTC.

    
    Other notable holders include MARA Holdings, a prominent Bitcoin mining company, which ranks second, with 44,893 BTC valued at $4.65 billion. Riot Platforms, another mining firm, follows in third place, with 17,722 BTC worth around $1.84 billion.

    Article image
    Source: Bitcoin Treasuries

    A broader analysis shows that the structure of these institutional holdings is diverse. Spot Bitcoin ETFs account for 1,307,868 BTC, with BlackRock commanding a significant portion of this category, holding 563,134 BTC valued at $58.29 billion. Public companies, including MicroStrategy, collectively hold 608,381 BTC. 

    Governments, such as those of China and the United States, own 513,199 BTC, with each holding at least 190,000 BTC. Additionally, 407,212 BTC are held by private companies like Block One, and 165,677 BTC are locked within DeFi protocols as wrapped Bitcoin.

    The fact that Bitcoin is becoming more popular as an investment is shown by the fact that institutions are getting into it. Large entities are playing a key role in the market's growth, whether they are investing directly, using it as collateral or diversifying their treasury.

    As this trend continues, the long-term impact on Bitcoin's adoption and its price dynamics could be huge.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

