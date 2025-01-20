Vitalik's Big Shake-Up Fails to Stop Ethereum Token Sales

The Ethereum Foundation, which is considered the most important nonprofit company created for the purposes of the leading alternative cryptocurrency, initiated another sale of Ethereum (ETH) tokens in the last few hours.

Advertisement

As became known thanks to data from Spot On Chain, the foundation just sold another 100 ETH for 336,475 DAI, which is a decentralized stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar. However, this is not the end of the story but its continuation as, in all, since the beginning of 2025, the organization has sold 200 ETH, worth about $672,000, at an average price of $3,361 over the past 12 days.

This is all happening while the price of Ethereum remains 31% below its all-time high of $4,878, set back in 2021, while Bitcoin (BTC) hit another historic high today at almost $110,000. The underperformance of the major altcoin, especially in relation to Solana (SOL) and Bitcoin's (BTC) massive rise in 2024, was a major point of discouragement for the Ethereum community.

Advertisement

The fact that the foundation was selling off its holdings all along the way did not help the ETH enthusiasts either. Vitalik Buterin, the creative visionary behind Ethereum, tried to justify these actions by calling them necessary to keep operating costs down, but still, the focus is on underperformance compared to the main rivals.

Interestingly, recently, the major restructuring of the Ethereum Foundation was announced by Vitalik.

Among the main points were the lack of leadership and becoming more proactive in building and engaging with the community. Many greeted the shake-up with encouragement, but as we can see, the "big changes" revealed by Vitalik still do not affect the sale of Ethereum by the foundation.