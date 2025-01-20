Advertisement
    Vitalik's Big Shake-Up Fails to Stop Ethereum Token Sales

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Top Ethereum organization initiates sell-off despite Vitalik's reforms
    Mon, 20/01/2025 - 14:13
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The Ethereum Foundation, which is considered the most important nonprofit company created for the purposes of the leading alternative cryptocurrency, initiated another sale of Ethereum (ETH) tokens in the last few hours. 

    As became known thanks to data from Spot On Chain, the foundation just sold another 100 ETH for 336,475 DAI, which is a decentralized stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar. However, this is not the end of the story but its continuation as, in all, since the beginning of 2025, the organization has sold 200 ETH, worth about $672,000, at an average price of $3,361 over the past 12 days.

    This is all happening while the price of Ethereum remains 31% below its all-time high of $4,878, set back in 2021, while Bitcoin (BTC) hit another historic high today at almost $110,000. The underperformance of the major altcoin, especially in relation to Solana (SOL) and Bitcoin's (BTC) massive rise in 2024, was a major point of discouragement for the Ethereum community. 

    Article image
    Source: Spot On Chain

    The fact that the foundation was selling off its holdings all along the way did not help the ETH enthusiasts either. Vitalik Buterin, the creative visionary behind Ethereum, tried to justify these actions by calling them necessary to keep operating costs down, but still, the focus is on underperformance compared to the main rivals. 

    Interestingly, recently, the major restructuring of the Ethereum Foundation was announced by Vitalik.

    Among the main points were the lack of leadership and becoming more proactive in building and engaging with the community. Many greeted the shake-up with encouragement, but as we can see, the "big changes" revealed by Vitalik still do not affect the sale of Ethereum by the foundation.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Ethereum #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

