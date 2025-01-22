Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    Ex-Binance Boss CZ Celebrates Ross Ulbricht's Release

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Former Binance chief hopes he will soon follow in footsteps of Silk Road founder
    Wed, 22/01/2025 - 9:10
    A
    A
    A
    Ex-Binance Boss CZ Celebrates Ross Ulbricht's Release
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Changpeng Zhao, famous to the crypto community as CZ, has reacted to the news about the Silk Road creator finally receiving a “full and unconditional pardon” from the U.S. president.

    The whole crypto community is celebrating this long-awaited event. However, CZ hopes that he will soon be able to receive the same thing.

    CZ rejoiced at Ulbricht's pardon

    CZ retweeted the post by the @Free_Ross X account, which announced the news of Ulbright’s pardon from the new U.S. president. “Words cannot express how grateful we are,” the post says, calling the president "a man of his word" who "just saved Ross's life. Ross is a free man!” the post proudly states.

    HOT Stories
    Ex-Binance Boss CZ Celebrates Ross Ulbricht's Release
    Silk Road Founder Freed from Prison. Does He Still Own Bitcoin?
    Bitcoin (BTC) Stuck at $102,000, Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses 20%, But It's Fine, Solana (SOL) Drops 21% in Three Days: What's Next?
    Peter Schiff Lambasts Bitcoin as ‘Meme Coin’

    CZ commented on it with a “clapping hands” emoji. A commentator wrote that now, hopefully, the president will grant the same to CZ: “Hopefully you next @cz_binance. Full pardon. Fingers crossed.” To that, the Binance cofounder responded with a “folded hands” emoji in a thankful gesture.

    In November 2023, CZ was forced to step down from the Binance CEO position after the U.S. Department of Justice accused Binance of violating U.S. security law, anti-money laundering rules and allowing non-U.S. citizens to trade. Zhao passed his post to Richard Teng, and Binance paid a multi-billion dollar fine. CZ was forbidden to run Binance for the rest of his life.

    In 2024, between May and October, CZ served a short prison sentence in the U.S., but later the threat of another prison term appeared for him.

    Related
    Ex-Binance Boss CZ Issues Mysterious Bullish Hint: ‘Good Things Take Time’
    Tue, 01/21/2025 - 09:07
    Ex-Binance Boss CZ Issues Mysterious Bullish Hint: ‘Good Things Take Time’
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Crypto community celebrates Ulbricht's release

    The post published by the @Free_Ross account garnered attention from the crypto community, with many of its notable members sending congratulations and relieved comments about Ulbricht’s pardon.

    Among them were Erik Voorhees, an early Bitcoiner and founder of ShapeShift, Gabor Gurbacs, a Tether advisor, and Samson Mow, the boss of JAN3.

    Ross Ulbricht was sentenced to two lifetime prison terms in 2013 when he was arrested after founding and running for a year the Silk Road darknet marketplace for free trade, where illegal drugs were sold using Bitcoin as the currency. That was the first big platform to integrate BTC as a means of payment, and Ulbricht has been considered one of the pioneers of BTC adoption. His pardon was among Trump's key election campaign promises.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Changpeng Zhao #Ross Ulbricht #Binance
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 22, 2025 - 8:16
    Vitalik Buterin Explains Why Ethereum Foundation Exists
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 22, 2025 - 7:56
    SEC to Discuss Resolution of Litigation
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate.io Reserves Surpass $10B with $2.3B Surplus and 128.58% Ratio
    SkyeAI’s Secret Sauce: Inside the Algorithm Driving Skyecap’s Fast and Accurate Loan Decisions
    Gate Ventures Invests $8.5M in the BugsCoin Ecosystem to Revolutionize Crypto Education
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ex-Binance Boss CZ Celebrates Ross Ulbricht's Release
    Vitalik Buterin Explains Why Ethereum Foundation Exists
    SEC to Discuss Resolution of Litigation
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD