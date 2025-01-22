Ex-Binance Boss CZ Celebrates Ross Ulbricht's Release

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Changpeng Zhao, famous to the crypto community as CZ, has reacted to the news about the Silk Road creator finally receiving a “full and unconditional pardon” from the U.S. president.

The whole crypto community is celebrating this long-awaited event. However, CZ hopes that he will soon be able to receive the same thing.

CZ rejoiced at Ulbricht's pardon

CZ retweeted the post by the @Free_Ross X account, which announced the news of Ulbright’s pardon from the new U.S. president. “Words cannot express how grateful we are,” the post says, calling the president "a man of his word" who "just saved Ross's life. Ross is a free man!” the post proudly states.

CZ commented on it with a “clapping hands” emoji. A commentator wrote that now, hopefully, the president will grant the same to CZ: “Hopefully you next @cz_binance. Full pardon. Fingers crossed.” To that, the Binance cofounder responded with a “folded hands” emoji in a thankful gesture.

In November 2023, CZ was forced to step down from the Binance CEO position after the U.S. Department of Justice accused Binance of violating U.S. security law, anti-money laundering rules and allowing non-U.S. citizens to trade. Zhao passed his post to Richard Teng, and Binance paid a multi-billion dollar fine. CZ was forbidden to run Binance for the rest of his life.

In 2024, between May and October, CZ served a short prison sentence in the U.S., but later the threat of another prison term appeared for him.

Crypto community celebrates Ulbricht's release

The post published by the @Free_Ross account garnered attention from the crypto community, with many of its notable members sending congratulations and relieved comments about Ulbricht’s pardon.

Among them were Erik Voorhees, an early Bitcoiner and founder of ShapeShift, Gabor Gurbacs, a Tether advisor, and Samson Mow, the boss of JAN3.

Ross Ulbricht was sentenced to two lifetime prison terms in 2013 when he was arrested after founding and running for a year the Silk Road darknet marketplace for free trade, where illegal drugs were sold using Bitcoin as the currency. That was the first big platform to integrate BTC as a means of payment, and Ulbricht has been considered one of the pioneers of BTC adoption. His pardon was among Trump's key election campaign promises.