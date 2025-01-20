Advertisement
AD

    Legendary Hacker Jokes That None of Your Crypto Assets Are 'Safe'

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Blockstream CEO Adam Back that the sensational claim is a misunderstood joke
    Mon, 20/01/2025 - 5:26
    A
    A
    A
    Legendary Hacker Jokes That None of Your Crypto Assets Are 'Safe'
    Cover image via commons.wikimedia.org
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Legendary hacker George Hotz has facetiously stated that none of your crypto assets are actually "safe." 

    Advertisement

    The sensational claim comes after OpenAI, the leading artificial intelligence company, released its new o3 model that has supposedly found a polynomial time factoring algorithm.

    The algorithm would make it possible to factorize large numbers, thus compromising the security of many cryptographic systems. However, it is extremely unlikely that crypto security would be broken without large-scale quantum computing. In fact, this would certainly qualify as the invention of the century. 

    HOT Stories
    Biggest Bitcoin (BTC) Price Test Incoming, XRP Remains Dominant: Eyes For $3.5, 45% Solana (SOL) Pump Might Be Only Beginning
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author on Bitcoin: 'Buy More'
    SHIB Price Collapses as 66 Million Coins Burned Out of Circulation
    Ripple Exec Makes Bold 2025 Stablecoin Prediction: Details

    Hotz attached an Axios article, which says that computer science majors are becoming increasingly concerned about the possibility of being replaced by AI due to the o3 model showcasing extremely impressive programming abilities that already exceed those of the vast majority of developers. 

    Advertisement

    Is this just a joke? 

    Hotz, who is known for founding self-driving car startup Comma.ai, rose to prominence at a young age after unlocking Apple's iPhones and hacking PlayStation 3. 

    That said, many cryptocurrency enthusiasts have downplayed Hotz's warning since it is likely to be a joke.  

    Blockstream CEO Adam Back has noted that the claim about the cryptography-compromising algorithm is "highly dubious." Many have noted that the Axios article does not actually mention anything about the algorithm.

    Back has suggested that this could likely be simply "a misunderstood joke."

    Some have suggested that the joke could be aimed at sensational headlines surrounding AI development. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin News #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Jan 20, 2025 - 0:01
    Biggest Bitcoin (BTC) Price Test Incoming, XRP Remains Dominant: Eyes For $3.5, 45% Solana (SOL) Pump Might Be Only Beginning
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 19, 2025 - 18:50
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author on Bitcoin: 'Buy More'
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ApeX Kicks Off Airdrop Season with a Retroactive Airdrop + 25M $APEX from 175M $APEX Treasury Pool
    Over 5 Million SOLV Tokens Up for Grabs in Upcoming Airdrop Events
    NEXT BASKET Announces NEBA Token, Powering its Web3 E-commerce Ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Legendary Hacker Jokes That None of Your Crypto Assets Are 'Safe'
    Biggest Bitcoin (BTC) Price Test Incoming, XRP Remains Dominant: Eyes For $3.5, 45% Solana (SOL) Pump Might Be Only Beginning
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author on Bitcoin: 'Buy More'
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD