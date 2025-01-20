Advertisement
    XRP Price Soars Amid Bullish Divergence Versus Bitcoin (BTC)

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Bullish divergence against Bitcoin (BTC) drives third biggest cryptocurrency, XRP, higher
    Mon, 20/01/2025 - 16:05
    XRP Price Soars Amid Bullish Divergence Versus Bitcoin (BTC)
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Popular cryptocurrency XRP continues to take center stage on the market, primarily due to the wild price action it has shown in recent weeks. The latest episode was the bullish divergence on Relative Strength Indicator, which emerged on an hourly chart of XRP against the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC).

    In market terms, such a signal is often interpreted as a precursor to an upward move or the strengthening of an ongoing trend. The divergence aligns with what XRP has already demonstrated: a strong performance that outpaces much of the market, including Bitcoin.

    XRP has been on a roll lately. Since November, it has surged almost 500%, which is pretty impressive compared to most other assets. In fact, in its pairing with BTC, XRP has climbed 260% in the same period. Right now, it is valued at around 0.00031 BTC per XRP, which shows steady progress for this altcoin.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    The trend does not just stop with Bitcoin. XRP has also been strong against the U.S. dollar and stablecoins. In fact, XRP has surged by more than 10% in just one day, bouncing back from a slight dip in the previous session. That little dip was short-lived, as buyers stepped in quickly, pushing the cryptocurrency back to levels near its all-time high against USD.

    Still, history provides perspective. The peak of XRP’s value versus Bitcoin remains untouched since May 2017. That milestone sits roughly 700% higher than current levels, a reminder of both the scale of the past and the potential for the future.

    The situation is anything but ordinary. XRP's ability to bounce back and keep growing shows a market that is confident in its trajectory. Traders see the bullish signals as part of a bigger story — a cryptocurrency finding strength where others stumble.

