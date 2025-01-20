Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for January 20

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can upward move of Bitcoin (BTC) continue until end of week?
    Mon, 20/01/2025 - 15:52
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for January 20
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Some coins have come back to the green zone, while others keep falling, according to CoinStats.

    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has set a new all-time high, going up by 1.85%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $109,323. If the daily bar closes far from that level, the drop may continue to the $104,000 area.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on the daily candle's closure in terms of the resistance of $108,364. If it happens far from it, there is a possibility to see a correction to the $102,000-$104,000 range.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. However, it is too early to make any distant predictions, as many days remain until the weekly bar's closure.

    But if the breakout of the upper line occurs, growth is likely to continue to the new peaks.

    Bitcoin is trading at $106,512 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

