    Breaking: Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High

    
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin is inching closer to the $110,000 mark
    Mon, 20/01/2025 - 6:58
    Breaking: Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Earlier this Monday, Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of $109,356 on the Bitstamp exchange at 06:56 UTC. 

    The leading cryptocurrency is currently changing hands close to the $108,000 level after paring some gains. 

    It took the biggest coin by market cap more than a month to take out the previous record peak that was reached on Dec. 16. 

    Biggest Bitcoin (BTC) Price Test Incoming, XRP Remains Dominant: Eyes For $3.5, 45% Solana (SOL) Pump Might Be Only Beginning
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author on Bitcoin: 'Buy More'
    SHIB Price Collapses as 66 Million Coins Burned Out of Circulation

    Bitcoin ended up plunging to as low as $89,164 on Jan. 13. The substantial 18% correction was mainly caused by concerns about the Fed's hawkish U-turn. 

    The cryptocurrency has now rallied by roughly 23% after reaching the aforementioned local low. 

    The market has experienced extreme turbulence over the pat 24 hours, with nearly $1.25 billion worth of longs and shorts being liquidated over the past 24 hours. 

    Bitcoin is surging higher due to widespread expectations of an aggressively pro-crypto pivot in the U.S.              

    About the author
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

