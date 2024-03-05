Advertisement
AD

BlockDAG (BDAG) Token Sale Campaign Has Chance to Grab Attention While XRP, Cardano (ADA) Print Trading Volume Records

Advertisement
article image
Guest Author
BlockDAG (BDAG) token release campaign welcomed by supporters
Tue, 5/03/2024 - 16:00
BlockDAG (BDAG) Token Sale Campaign Has Chance to Grab Attention While XRP, Cardano (ADA) Print Trading Volume Records
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Technological developments in blockchain have a direct bearing on the value and applications of cryptocurrencies. Technological advancements in this field are crucial because they can lead to the increased popularity and value of certain cryptocurrencies, as these innovations can improve the efficiency, security, and scalability of blockchain networks. 

In February-March, BlockDAG Coin solidified its standing with a $2 million giveaway, demonstrating its concern for its patrons and desire to continue expanding as a major player in the digital currency market. 

Supporters of BlockDAG (BDAG) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

XRP token performing well 

Since Friday, the price of XRP has decreased by 6.65% to $0.5375. Given that it is currently below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), a potential decline to $0.52 to $0.53 is indicated. Because it is below the neutral line, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator also indicates that it is likely to continue down. The price of XRP may begin to rise once more in the direction of $1 if it breaks above the dotted trendline. However, it may first fall to between $0.52 and $0.53, which would strengthen the rebound.

Cardano (ADA) holders remain optimistic

ADA stands out as a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain network that prioritizes smart contracts, decentralized apps (dApps), and joint research projects to tackle global academic issues. Cardano aspires to innovate and have a significant global effect, not only maximize profits.

It experienced a gain last month in spite of considerable selling pressure. Nevertheless, supporters of Cardano stay upbeat because they understand that the project is committed to advancing technology and good change, living up to its reputation as a purpose-driven cryptocurrency.

BlockDAG Coin (BDAG) pre-sale gaining steam

There has been a lot of uproar in the cryptocurrency market and industry since the announcement of BlockDAG Coin's presale. Imagine this: excited investors bought up coins at a paltry $0.001 each in the initial batch, generating anticipation for what was to come. 

BlockDAG's passion and ambition are evident as they approach Batch 3, which will allow them to achieve their ambitious goal of producing $600 million by 2024. 

Join BlockDAG Presale Now:

Website: https://blockdag.network

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Telegram:https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

#BlockDAG
About the author
article image
Guest Author

A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

related image XRP Rally Versus Rivals, Why is $0.7 Resistance Impenetrable?
2024/03/05 16:04
XRP Rally Versus Rivals, Why is $0.7 Resistance Impenetrable?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 5
2024/03/05 16:04
Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 5
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image These Meme Coins Are Most Whale-Dominated: Research
2024/03/05 16:04
These Meme Coins Are Most Whale-Dominated: Research
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Proof of Talk returns to the Louvre Palace as agenda-setting event for Web3
Singapore Traders Fair and Blockchain Fest: A Day of Triumph and Innovation!
GTA Token Soars to Unprecedented Heights, Redefining Crypto Gaming Landscape
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

XRP Rally Versus Rivals, Why is $0.7 Resistance Impenetrable?
Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 5
These Meme Coins Are Most Whale-Dominated: Research
Show all