Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Critical, Here's Why; Key Shiba Inu (SHIB) Support Survives, Is Hidden XRP Volume Pattern Forming?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Market trying to regain momentum that was lost
    Sat, 14/12/2024 - 0:01
    Solana (SOL) Critical, Here's Why; Key Shiba Inu (SHIB) Support Survives, Is Hidden XRP Volume Pattern Forming?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    As its price action tries to bounce back from recent losses, Solana finds itself in a vulnerable position. A declining trendline on the chart indicates persistent selling pressure, and buyers are frantically attempting to protect the 26 EMA, a crucial support level. Solana's failure to break above the descending trendline around $240, where it is currently trading at about $225, is a blatant indication of market participants' hesitancy.

    Investors are now at their breaking point due to this resistance zone, which puts SOL in a precarious position, where any big move could decide its course in the medium term. As of right now, the 26 EMA has served as a lifeline halting additional collapse. Price recoveries during corrective phases have historically been supported by this level, and maintaining above it may cause a retracement toward the $240 descending trendline.

    Article image
    SOL/USDT Chart by TradingView

    A break above this level would pave the way for a move toward $260, a psychologically significant region that could attract bullish momentum. Conversely, a decline below the 26 EMA, which is at $213 right now, might lead to further declines. The next important support in this case is located at the 50 EMA, which is at $193.

    HOT Stories
    Solana (SOL) Critical, Here's Why; Key Shiba Inu (SHIB) Support Survives, Is Hidden XRP Volume Pattern Forming?
    XRP Goes Live on Yet Another Exchange
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of 17% Crash, According to Bollinger Bands
    Bitwise Issues Epic Coinbase, MicroStrategy Prediction for 2025: Details

    The 100 EMA, which is at $172, comes next. More severe selling pressure would result from a bearish trend reversal confirmed by a breach of these supports. Compared to Solana's recent rally, volume data shows lower activity, indicating waning interest. Although it indicates neither overbought nor oversold conditions, the RSI is hovering close to neutral, allowing for a reversal or continuation of the current trend.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu keeps its position

    Shiba Inu maintains its position as the 26 EMA shows up as a crucial support level. The price most recently tested this level after a period of downward pressure, but it recovered well, demonstrating resilience. SHIB is currently trading at $0.00002817; its ability to maintain above this crucial level indicates the possibility of a short-term recovery.

    A crucial point for SHIB, the 26 EMA, has given the asset a basis for stabilization amidst recent volatility. Despite being slow, the recovery has been steady, and buyers have stepped in to protect this level. This indicates that market participants are becoming more confident that SHIB can keep its bullish structure if the 26 EMA keeps serving as support. 

    Related
    Elon Musk Strikes PEPE Community With Unexpected Hot Tweet
    Fri, 12/13/2024 - 12:37
    Elon Musk Strikes PEPE Community With Unexpected Hot Tweet
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Comparing the volume to the peaks during SHIB's recent rally, it is still quite low. This suggests that even though the asset has escaped a more severe drop, there is still not enough buying power to raise prices. SHIB is not currently overbought or oversold according to the RSI, which is circling close to the neutral zone. 

    In order for SHIB to resume its upward trajectory, sellers are likely to appear around the $0.000030 level. Rekindling bullish interest and opening the door for a move toward the recent highs around $0.000035 could be achieved by breaking above this resistance. The downside is that a retest of the 50 EMA at $0.00002418 might occur if the 26 EMA is lost as support. If this level were broken, it would probably confirm a bearish shift and pave the way for additional declines.

    XRP descends

    Following its spectacular rally in November, XRP is still trading in a descending price channel and exhibiting consolidation. At $2.38, XRP seems to be settling in as trading volume declines, which could indicate the beginning of a covert accumulation pattern. A brief correction or consolidation phase during an otherwise bullish trend is frequently represented by the chart's descending channel.

    The fact that XRP was able to maintain this structure without dropping below important support levels suggests that buyers are still holding onto their positions. As a strong support, the 26 EMA has increased the probability of a short-term rebound. It is important to keep an eye on volume patterns in this situation.

    Related
    XRP Joins AI Hype Train With $100 Million Investment
    Fri, 12/13/2024 - 12:07
    XRP Joins AI Hype Train With $100 Million Investment
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    A breakout frequently occurs after a period of declining trading activity and persistent defense of lower channel boundaries. In order to target a move toward $2.80 and perhaps retest its previous high around $3, XRP may break above the upper boundary of the descending channel if buying momentum increases. 

    Conversely, if the current support levels around $2.20 are not maintained, there may be more downside, with the next significant support level located around $1.99. A deeper correction might be triggered by such a move, which would indicate a change in market sentiment.

    Since the RSI stays in the neutral zone, it appears that XRP is neither oversold nor overbought. Depending on how market players react to important support and resistance levels in the upcoming days, this puts the asset in a strong position for a major move.

    #XRP #Shiba Inu #Solana
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 13, 2024 - 19:49
    XRP Goes Live on Yet Another Exchange
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Dec 13, 2024 - 17:47
    MicroStrategy on Track to Become Part of Nasdaq-100
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BlockBoost: Revolutionizing Crypto Investments with a Unique Web3 Crowdfunding Ecosystem
    Sui Partners with Ant Digital Technologies on its RWA Project
    Bybit Advances Regulatory Compliance, Temporarily Adjusts EEA Operations
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) Critical, Here's Why; Key Shiba Inu (SHIB) Support Survives, Is Hidden XRP Volume Pattern Forming?
    XRP Goes Live on Yet Another Exchange
    MicroStrategy on Track to Become Part of Nasdaq-100
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD