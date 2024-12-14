Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    MicroStrategy Joins NASDAQ 100 as Bitcoin Price Soars

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Correlation between MSTR and largest cryptocurrency has been strikingly strong
    Sat, 14/12/2024 - 7:28
    MicroStrategy Joins NASDAQ 100 as Bitcoin Price Soars
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    MicroStrategy (MSTR.O) will join the Nasdaq-100 Index Dec. 23, following a sixfold surge in its stock this year, driven by its aggressive Bitcoin investments. Inclusion is expected to boost the stock as ETFs tied to the index purchase shares.

    Advertisement

    The addition, announced after the market close on Friday, was anticipated by investors ahead of the index’s rebalancing.

    The company, now the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, shifted its strategy in 2020 amid challenges in its software business. Analysts predict this milestone could pave the way for future inclusion in the S&P 500 by 2025.

    HOT Stories
    SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 515.33% - Will Price Follow Suit?
    MicroStrategy Joins NASDAQ 100 as Bitcoin Price Soars
    Solana (SOL) Critical, Here's Why; Key Shiba Inu (SHIB) Support Survives, Is Hidden XRP Volume Pattern Forming?
    XRP Goes Live on Yet Another Exchange

    The Nasdaq-100 Index, which features 100 of the largest nonfinancial companies in the Nasdaq Composite, will add MicroStrategy (MSTR.O) Dec. 23. The inclusion will prompt ETFs like the Invesco QQQ Trust, managing $325 billion in assets, to purchase the stock automatically.

    Advertisement

    The list of companies included in the index includes such big names as Apple, Nvidia, Amazon, Tesla, Alphabet, T-Mobile, Adobe, Cisco, Intuit.

    Related
    MicroStrategy Has 90% Chance of Being Added to Nasdaq 100
    Thu, 12/12/2024 - 06:01
    MicroStrategy Has 90% Chance of Being Added to Nasdaq 100
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    MicroStrategy, often seen as a Bitcoin proxy, has outperformed the cryptocurrency this year, with its shares soaring more than sixfold compared to Bitcoin's 140% rise.

    Bitcoin poised for new ATH

    Bitcoin’s recent surge past $100,000 has further strengthened MicroStrategy’s market position, aligning its stock performance with the cryptocurrency's rise.

    On Friday, the BTC price surged almost 2% to reach $101,762.26.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    Historically, the correlation between MSTR and Bitcoin has been strikingly strong, as one would expect given MicroStrategy's substantial Bitcoin holdings.

    Related
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    Sun, 11/24/2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    Dan BurginDan Burgin

    The company has recently acquired 51,780 BTC for $4.6 billion, raising its total holdings to 331,200 BTC, worth $30 billion. While impressive, this is still less than BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust, which holds 471,329 BTC.

    MicroStrategy positions Bitcoin as a core reserve asset and inflation hedge, inspiring similar moves by other companies like Marathon Digital and Semler Scientific.

    #MicroStrategy
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 14, 2024 - 8:42
    SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 515.33% - Will Price Follow Suit?
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Dec 14, 2024 - 0:01
    Solana (SOL) Critical, Here's Why; Key Shiba Inu (SHIB) Support Survives, Is Hidden XRP Volume Pattern Forming?
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BlockBoost: Revolutionizing Crypto Investments with a Unique Web3 Crowdfunding Ecosystem
    Sui Partners with Ant Digital Technologies on its RWA Project
    Bybit Advances Regulatory Compliance, Temporarily Adjusts EEA Operations
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 515.33% - Will Price Follow Suit?
    MicroStrategy Joins NASDAQ 100 as Bitcoin Price Soars
    Solana (SOL) Critical, Here's Why; Key Shiba Inu (SHIB) Support Survives, Is Hidden XRP Volume Pattern Forming?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD