    BlockDAG (BDAG) Asset Release Might be Attracting Attention in Q1 as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Large Altcoins Recovering

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    BlockDAG (BDAG) many-phase pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in March
    Fri, 22/03/2024 - 15:00
    BlockDAG (BDAG) Asset Release Might be Attracting Attention in Q1 as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Large Altcoins Recovering
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    With the ebbs and flows in the crypto market, BlockDAG (BDAG) appears as a novel cryptocurrency in pre-sale phase. BlockDAG promotes itself as a product with remarkable scalability, security, and decentralization.

    Supporters of BlockDAG (BDAG) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) price demonstrates resilience 

    The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency is experiencing a notable price correction amidst market turbulence, indicating a potential 10% drop. However, strong investor support and a significant market cap of $16.4 billion maintain its stance as a top cryptocurrency. The "Shiba Inu Price Correction" reflects a critical phase, with technical indicators like the MACD and RSI suggesting a bearish outlook.

    Despite this, the possibility of a recovery leading to a 70% gain remains contingent on overcoming key resistance levels. This summary condenses the key points and integrates the requested phrase within the word limit, focusing on balancing current challenges and potential for recovery.

    NEAR Protocol (NEAR) sets fresh trading volume highs

    Amid fluctuating market conditions, NEAR Protocol trading remains a focal point for investors and traders alike. As the digital asset experiences a slight uptick of 0.65% to $7.6, NEAR Protocol trading strategies are under scrutiny, especially considering the broader crypto market's 2.17% gain. While receiving a bearish sentiment rating, the distributed software platform showcases resilience that could pivot towards growth. Protocol trading is near its five-day midpoint—with support at $6.66 and resistance at $8.43—hints at a potential for recovery or further dips. 

    As trading volumes lag, the strategic positioning of NEAR Protocol trading will be pivotal in either seizing a bullish recovery or navigating a bearish downturn, making it a nuanced choice for investors eyeing the protocol's innovative scalability and user-friendly blockchain technology.

    BlockDAG (BDAG) unlocks new options for investors

    BlockDAG merges the innovative technologies of Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Proof-of-Work (PoW) to redefine scalability, security, and decentralisation in the blockchain. 

    This momentum is bolstered by a clear strategic roadmap featuring a highly anticipated mainnet launch and ecosystem expansion, promising to catapult BlockDAG into a leading position for the 2024 crypto bull run. As the best crypto platform to invest in, it offers accessible mining through mobile apps and energy-efficient rigs, democratising cryptocurrency mining and providing passive income opportunities worldwide.

    To narrow down the risks of the crypto market, BlockDAG stands out as the new crypto protocol, offering a unique blend of innovative technology and promising growth prospects. While major altcoins navigating their respective market challenges and opportunities, BlockDAG's successful presale, strong community support, and strategic roadmap aimed at the 2024 bull run look attractive for its enthusiasts.

    Join BlockDAG Presale:

    Website: https://blockdag.network

    Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

    Telegram:https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

    Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

    #BlockDAG
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    related image 'Everybody Loves to Hate Solana': Justin Bons Slams SOL Haters
    2024/03/22 15:03
    'Everybody Loves to Hate Solana': Justin Bons Slams SOL Haters
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Dogecoin Founder Makes Epic Trolling Comment on Crypto Traders
    2024/03/22 15:03
    Dogecoin Founder Makes Epic Trolling Comment on Crypto Traders
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Almost 50% of Cardano (ADA) Investors Facing Losses: Details
    2024/03/22 15:03
    Almost 50% of Cardano (ADA) Investors Facing Losses: Details
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ApeX Protocol Launches ApeX Grid Bot With Negative 0.002% Fees across 45+ Perpetual Markets
    DONK.MEME Presale Goes Live: Is This The Next Solana's $BOME and DOGWIFHAT Meme Coin?
    MetaWin Raises the Bar for Transparency in Online Gaming
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Everybody Loves to Hate Solana': Justin Bons Slams SOL Haters
    Dogecoin Founder Makes Epic Trolling Comment on Crypto Traders
    Almost 50% of Cardano (ADA) Investors Facing Losses: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD