BlockDAG (BDAG) Altcoin Presale Might be On-Boarding New Enthusiasts in April as Litecoin (LTC), Solana (SOL) Network Metrics Rocketing

In this diverse crypto world developments surrounding key players are happening every day. In the midst of these developments, Solana’s price surge is especially noteworthy, bolstered by the recovery of memecoins within the Solana network and LTC has also reported a decent 12% price growth, potentially tracking towards the $150 mark.

BlockDAG is currently in the sixth presale batch, selling BDAG coins at $0.035 each, with the price slated to incrementally rise in future batches.

Solana network memecoins take credit for price surge

Solana's (SOL) price surged by 42% over the past month. This upward movement is attributed to the recovery of popular memecoins within the Solana network. Solana’s price surge aligns with gains in Solana's memecoin sector.

Additionally, Solana's Total Value Locked (TVL) has seen a significant 70% increase in 2024, reaching 23.78 million SOL as of April 3, signaling strong demand for SOL. The Solana Dominance Index (SOL.D) also rose by 3.95% on April 3, with a 28% increase year-to-date, reflecting a growing investment shift towards Solana, notably with nearly $25 million invested in SOL-based funds in March.

Litecoin (LTC) trends remain optimistic

LTC price has recently experienced a notable surge, climbing 12% over the last week to hit $101.30. Market experts are optimistic about Litecoin's (LTC) future, predicting that it might break free from its prolonged bearish trend.

A significant move past the $122 resistance barrier could set the stage for further growth, with Litecoin crypto possibly soaring to $150 or beyond. This uptrend in LTC value is driven by miners who have strategically bolstered their holdings by 150,000 LTC in March, reducing the impetus to sell.

BlockDAG (BDAG) introduce tech novelties

BlockDAG (BDAG) is revolutionizing the world of blockchain with its pioneering approach to drastically reduce energy consumption, paving ways towards a new era of environmentally friendly crypto technology. This commitment to minimizing ecological impact resonates with the growing demand for sustainable investment options, positioning BlockDAG as a leader in green cryptocurrency innovations.

BlockDAG is proving its dedication to championing a greener future in the digital currency space. The current presale price is set at $0.0035 per coin.

The launch of BlockDAG's technical whitepaper has ignited additional enthusiasm, signifying a pivotal moment for the project and the broader blockchain community. BlockDAG addresses the critical issues of scalability, throughput, cost, and delays often encountered by traditional blockchains during peak times by employing Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology and a Proof of Engagement consensus mechanism. This innovation allows for the parallel processing of transactions, improving efficiency and reducing delays.

The crypto landscape is witnessing remarkable trends with LTC and Solana price surges on the monthly chart, while BlockDAG (BDAG) leads in the presale domain. BlockDAG has already secured an impressive funding in pre-sale.

