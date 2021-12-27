Blockchain-Based Video Platform Earneo Introduces “Watch-to-Earn” Concept: Details

Earneo platform is set to introduce a novel, fair and transparent mechanism of video content monetization

Earneo, a revolutionary content distribution and monetization platform, pioneered the “Watch-to-Earn” principle in the Web3 segment.

Earneo brings fair content monetization to blockchain

Launched in 2019, Earneo is a new video content sharing instrument that works not unlike mainstream hosting platforms YouTube, Vimeo and DailyMotion. At the same time, it does not use centralized infrastructure.

All three categories of product users - creators, moderators and viewers - are rewarded for their activity. Revenue from advertising is distributed among users.

Content viewers have been rewarded since the launch of the platform in March 2020 within the “Watch-to-earn” monetization model. This method of monetization was introduced by Earneo to address the inequality that dominates mainstream video hosting platforms.

Content creators and moderators will start earning rewards in Q1, 2022. Thus, in the coming months, all platform users will be incentivized to produce, view and curate the distribution of high-quality unique video content.

In Q4, 2021, the platform smashed through a number of impressive milestones. Its user count exceeded 85,000 registered accounts, while its Google Play application was downloaded by Android smartphone users 50,000 times.

Earneo’s RNO: One token for two platforms

By the end of 2021, the Earneo team will also release an iOS-based application. Once this release goes live, iPhone fans will be able to earn by browsing video content on Earneo

As a backbone element of its monetization strategy, Earneo issued its core native utility and governance asset, RNO. It runs simultaneously on two interconnected chains, Binance Smart Chain (which supports smart contracts) and Binance Chain (which does not). Thus, RNO works as a Binance-based cross-chain token. Binance Chain was chosen as its transaction costs are trivial while Binance Smart Chain empowers Earneo and its token with the opportunity to get connected to the global DEXes ecosystem.

On Dec. 28, 2021, RNO token will go live on the largest Binance Smart Chain-based decentralized cryptocurrency exchange, PancakeSwap (CAKE).

Right now, RNO token is available on two Tier-1 centralized exchanges: CoinTiger and ExMarkets. On ExMarkets, it is available in pairs with the largest stablecoin, U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), while on CoinTiger, RNO has been listed against Ethereum (ETH).

Listing on PancakeSwap will enable yield farming for RNO holders and provide them with seamless access to BSC-based liquidity.