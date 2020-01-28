Blockchain Analysts Name 'Particularly Bullish' Crypto Assets of Q4, 2019

Amun AG, Swiss-based blockchain investment firm, published its quarterly State of Crypto report covering Q4, 2019. Two sectors in crypto worth our attention, they say.

According to the Amun AG State of Crypto Q4, 2019 research, two sectors are of crucial importance for blockchain progress today. The investment analysts highly reccomend us to focus our attention on the cryptocurrency exchanges with native tokens and high-tech Proof-of-Stake (PoS) projects.

Exchanges and PoS: there is room for growth

According to Hany Rashwan, CEO of Amun, both crypto exchanges and Proof-of-Stake projects are striving to replace their predecessors - traditional asset (stock) exchanges and Proof-of-Work blockchains respectively.

Major cryptocurrency exchanges, e.g. Binance and Coinbase, are developing from mediators to the class of top players in the crypto market. It becomes clear 'once one takes a look at their growth and how quickly they’ve gone from initial launch to reaping billions of dollars', says Mr. Rashwan.

Despite being early-stage, high-performance Proof-of-Stake systems will eventually replace Proof-of-Work blockchains with their tremendous environmental harm. By the way, the most anticipated product in this sphere, Ethereum (ETH) 2.0, may be launched 'in coming years', the analyst mentioned.

Binance Coin (BNB) and Tezos (XTZ): top actors of the top sectors

Outlining the potential of exchanges' native coins and Proof-of-Stake-based crypto assets, Amun AG specialists named the most valuable examples in both spheres, Binance Coin (BNB) and Tezos (XTZ). The splendid performance of these coins can be attributed to the crucial milestones their teams reached in 2019.

Image by: https://www.amun.com/research/state-of-crypto-q4-2019/

Namely, this growth should be traced to 'the success of Tezos’ first on-chain governance proposals and the launch of Binance Chain'.

Among the other top trends of 2019, the researchers of Amun AG named the significant growth of the amount of crypto 'locked' in decentralized financial ecosystems (DeFi) and the unexpected surge in the amount of USDT issued on Ethereum. The latter issue also proves Ethereum's (ETH) increasing popularity as a platform for financial settlement.