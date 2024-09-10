    BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Bleeds for First Time in Weeks

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    BlackRock has recorded its second outflow since May
    Tue, 10/09/2024 - 14:41
    BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Bleeds for First Time in Weeks
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has suffered its first negative flow from its iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in weeks. After approximately two weeks of staying green on the crypto market, the multinational investment entity registered an outflow.

    Advertisement

    BlackRock records setback in strong run

    According to available data from Farside Investors, BlackRock (IBIT) recorded a net outflow of $9.1 million on Sept. 9. Besides Grayscale (GBTC), whose outflow was $22.8 million, no other asset manager recorded negative outflows.

    Related
    Japan’s MicroStrategy Buys More Bitcoin
    Tue, 09/10/2024 - 09:01
    Japan’s MicroStrategy Buys More Bitcoin
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Although BlackRock had managed to avoid outflows since Aug. 29, this recent figure has ended its twelve-day streak. However, the current outflow of $9.1 million is more than $4 million less than the last negative flow by BlackRock.

    Despite BlackRock and Grayscale's outflows, others like Franklin, Valkyrie, VanEck, WisdomTree and Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust did not register any flows. The other asset managers' positive performance helped register a cumulative inflow of $28.6 million.

    Notably, Fidelity (FBTC) led the pack with a $28.6 million inflow, followed by Bitwise (BITB) with $22 million. Others are ARK 21Shares (ARKB) and Invesco (BTCO), with $6.8 million and $3.1 million, respectively.

    Bitcoin’s price remains under pressure

    Regardless of IBIT’s recent outflow, it remains the leading asset manager in flows. On average, BlackRock has posted an average of $126 million, over $69 million more than its closest rival, Fidelity.

    Fidelity’s average inflow is $56.9 million, and it has a rich history of outranking BlackRock. The cumulative average inflow of the others amounts to $39.7 million, except Grayscale (GBTC), which has an average outflow of $120.7 million.

    Related
    Analyst Reveals Crucial Ethereum (ETH) Price Level: Don't Miss It
    Tue, 09/10/2024 - 11:19
    Analyst Reveals Crucial Ethereum (ETH) Price Level: Don't Miss It
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Despite the net inflow in majority of the asset managers, the price of Bitcoin on the crypto market continues to trade below $60,000. The leading digital asset has witnessed volatility and price fluctuations and has only breached the $60,000 resistance level for a very short spell within the past month, only to crash again.

    At the time of writing, CoinMarketCap data shows Bitcoin exchanging hands at $57,263.11, which represents a 3.65% increase in the past 24 hours.

    #BlackRock
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 10, 2024 - 14:23
    Ripple CTO Shares Insight into XRP Ledger Functionality: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Sep 10, 2024 - 13:44
    Michael Saylor Supports Bitcoin Recovery With Epic “Orange Pill” “Matrix” Statement
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    VOIP Finance Reports Jaw-Dropping MEXC Debut
    Transforming CX: Discover What’s Next at the World CX Summit and Awards
    Coinfest Asia 2024 Surpasses Records, Aims Higher for 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Bleeds for First Time in Weeks
    Ripple CTO Shares Insight into XRP Ledger Functionality: Details
    Michael Saylor Supports Bitcoin Recovery With Epic “Orange Pill” “Matrix” Statement
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD