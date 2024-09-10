Japan’s MicroStrategy Buys More Bitcoin

Japanese publicly traded company Metaplanet has expanded its Bitcoin buying spree, according to a Monday announcement.

The company has bought an additional 38.464 BTC for ¥300 million (roughly $2 million at press time).

As reported by U.Today, Metaplanet’s previous Bitcoin purchase took place on Aug. 20. Back then, it purchased

The cryptocurrency-friendly now holds 398.832 Bitcoins.

Metapanet, which used to be a failing business venture managing low-cost hotels, pivoted to a Bitcoin strategy back in May.

In other news, Japan’s largest power company recently started using excess green power for mining Bitcoin.