    Japan’s MicroStrategy Buys More Bitcoin

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Japan’s MicroStrategy keeps buying more Bitcoin
    Tue, 10/09/2024 - 9:01
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Japanese publicly traded company Metaplanet has expanded its Bitcoin buying spree, according to a Monday announcement. 

    The company has bought an additional 38.464 BTC for ¥300 million (roughly $2 million at press time). 

    As reported by U.Today, Metaplanet’s previous Bitcoin purchase took place on Aug. 20. Back then, it purchased 

    The cryptocurrency-friendly now holds 398.832 Bitcoins. 

    Metapanet, which used to be a failing business venture managing low-cost hotels, pivoted to a Bitcoin strategy back in May. 

    In other news, Japan’s largest power company recently started using excess green power for mining Bitcoin. 

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

