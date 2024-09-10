Analyst Reveals Crucial Ethereum (ETH) Price Level: Don't Miss It

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Analysts are pointing to important technical levels that may determine Ethereum's (ETH) short-term trajectory as it approaches a pivotal point. After a notable decline that put investor confidence to the test, ETH is currently trading at $2,247.

That being said, the 200-week moving average and the annual open are currently significant technical indicators, indicating that ETH's next move may be pivotal.

$ETH 1W

Probably the most important area for ETH here

- 200W MA

- Yearly Open



Some initial reclaims would be needed from BTC to see a face melting bounce from here imo but possible with cooler than expected CPI/PPI prints later this week pic.twitter.com/bb1M9R64RO — Skew Δ (@52kskew) September 9, 2024

A lot of traders view the 200W MA as their last line of defense before more substantial downward pressure builds up. It is an important long-term support level. This moving average has consistently provided solid support during market downturns in the past. The momentum required for Ethereum to reverse its recent downward trend could be generated by a bounce from this level, starting a rally.

The annual open price level adds to its importance. At the moment, ETH is circling around this mark which, depending on the direction of the market, has historically offered crucial support or resistance. Regaining the yearly open and the 200W MA holding firm could indicate a significant price rebound in the upcoming weeks. But the market is also anticipating more general economic cues, especially from the forthcoming PPI and CPI reports.

Risk assets like Ethereum and Bitcoin could see a spike in value if the inflation report comes in below expectations. This could lead to a rally that could push Ethereum back above important resistance levels, which are roughly $2,500 and $2,750. Potential gains could be made if there is a significant upswing from these levels.