    Analyst Reveals Crucial Ethereum (ETH) Price Level: Don't Miss It

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Ethereum really needs this price level to get covered
    Tue, 10/09/2024 - 11:19
    Analysts are pointing to important technical levels that may determine Ethereum's (ETH) short-term trajectory as it approaches a pivotal point. After a notable decline that put investor confidence to the test, ETH is currently trading at $2,247. 

    That being said, the 200-week moving average and the annual open are currently significant technical indicators, indicating that ETH's next move may be pivotal. 

    A lot of traders view the 200W MA as their last line of defense before more substantial downward pressure builds up. It is an important long-term support level. This moving average has consistently provided solid support during market downturns in the past. The momentum required for Ethereum to reverse its recent downward trend could be generated by a bounce from this level, starting a rally.

    The annual open price level adds to its importance. At the moment, ETH is circling around this mark which, depending on the direction of the market, has historically offered crucial support or resistance. Regaining the yearly open and the 200W MA holding firm could indicate a significant price rebound in the upcoming weeks. But the market is also anticipating more general economic cues, especially from the forthcoming PPI and CPI reports. 

    Risk assets like Ethereum and Bitcoin could see a spike in value if the inflation report comes in below expectations. This could lead to a rally that could push Ethereum back above important resistance levels, which are roughly $2,500 and $2,750. Potential gains could be made if there is a significant upswing from these levels.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

