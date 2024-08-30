    BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF in Red for the First Time Since May

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF has recorded its second day with negative flows since its inception
    Fri, 30/08/2024 - 7:54
    BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF in Red for the First Time Since May
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    On Thursday, BlackRock's groundbreaking Bitcoin ETF recorded its first negative flows since May.

    Advertisement

    Overall, Bitcoin ETFs saw $71.8 million worth of outflows yesterday. 

    The iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF recorded $13.51 worth of outflows on Thursday, according to recent data

    HOT Stories
    Shytoshi Kusama Hails Big New SHIB Listing on Top US Exchange
    Elon Musk Defeats $258 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) Lawsuit
    XRP Makes Vital Bounce: Details, Is This Solana (SOL) Resistance Unbreakable? This Ethereum (ETH) Reversal Pattern Is Real
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can Now Be Used as Collateral on Major US Exchange

    Related
    Ancient Bitcoin Whale Pushed to Life with 41,897% Profit Increase
    Thu, 08/29/2024 - 10:20
    Ancient Bitcoin Whale Pushed to Life with 41,897% Profit Increase
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Advertisement

    Notably, ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) was the only Bitcoin ETF in the green on Tuesday. This came after this product experienced significant outflows on 

    As reported by U.Today, IBIT became the fastest ETF to reach $10 billion worth of assets under management.

    In June, BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF surpassed $20 billion worth of AUM.

    #BlackRock
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 30, 2024 - 7:50
    Shytoshi Kusama Hails Big New SHIB Listing on Top US Exchange
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Aug 30, 2024 - 5:44
    Elon Musk Defeats $258 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) Lawsuit
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ViaBTC Supports LTC+DOGE+BEL Merged Mining to Boost Miners' Profits by 17%
    Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might be on Track for Bullish September as RCO Finance (RCOF) Has All Chances to Rally
    Visiion.io Presents Its New Boutique Exchange to Simplify Crypto Trading for All
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF in Red for the First Time Since May
    Shytoshi Kusama Hails Big New SHIB Listing on Top US Exchange
    Elon Musk Defeats $258 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) Lawsuit
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD