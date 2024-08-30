BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF in Red for the First Time Since May

On Thursday, BlackRock's groundbreaking Bitcoin ETF recorded its first negative flows since May.
Overall, Bitcoin ETFs saw $71.8 million worth of outflows yesterday.
The iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF recorded $13.51 worth of outflows on Thursday, according to recent data.
Notably, ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) was the only Bitcoin ETF in the green on Tuesday. This came after this product experienced significant outflows on
As reported by U.Today, IBIT became the fastest ETF to reach $10 billion worth of assets under management.
In June, BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF surpassed $20 billion worth of AUM.