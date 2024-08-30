BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF in Red for the First Time Since May

On Thursday, BlackRock's groundbreaking Bitcoin ETF recorded its first negative flows since May.

Overall, Bitcoin ETFs saw $71.8 million worth of outflows yesterday.

The iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF recorded $13.51 worth of outflows on Thursday, according to recent data .

Notably, ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) was the only Bitcoin ETF in the green on Tuesday. This came after this product experienced significant outflows on

As reported by U.Today , IBIT became the fastest ETF to reach $10 billion worth of assets under management.