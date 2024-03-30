Advertisement
    Bitcoin’s New ATH This Weekend? Blockstream CEO Adam Back Explains Likelihood

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Adam Back shares what might help Bitcoin reach a new historic peak this weekend
    Sat, 30/03/2024 - 6:00
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin maximalist, cypherpunk and Blockstream boss Adam Back, a man who corresponded with Satoshi Nakamoto himself, and these days believed by many to be Satoshi, has issued a bullish Bitcoin price prediction. Back expects it to happen this weekend, believing that this could be a perfect time for a new all-time high.

    Bitcoin may reach new ATH before Monday, Back says

    Back, the renowned figure in the world of Bitcoin, has published a tweet, assuming that odds are high that Bitcoin might reach a new historic price peak over this long Easter weekend.

    Back shared the following reasons for this bullish opportunity: traditional markets (even those that trade BTC-based shares) will be closed, so “GBTC can’t be dumped by bankruptcies”, “Coinbase “circuit-breaker” won’t crash as base volume is lower.” Here Backs refers to the Coinbase crash witnessed by the cryptocurrency community at the end of February.

    The final reason that may help Bitcoin soar to a new high cited by Back is that BTC just needs three $1,000 day candles to surpass its current all-time high of $73,750 achieved on March 14.

    Finally, Back cited the new “Dune” movie - “The slow blade penetrates the shield.”

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
