Bitcoin’s New ATH This Weekend? Blockstream CEO Adam Back Explains Likelihood

Bitcoin maximalist, cypherpunk and Blockstream boss Adam Back, a man who corresponded with Satoshi Nakamoto himself, and these days believed by many to be Satoshi, has issued a bullish Bitcoin price prediction. Back expects it to happen this weekend, believing that this could be a perfect time for a new all-time high.

Bitcoin may reach new ATH before Monday, Back says

Back, the renowned figure in the world of Bitcoin, has published a tweet, assuming that odds are high that Bitcoin might reach a new historic price peak over this long Easter weekend.

Back shared the following reasons for this bullish opportunity: traditional markets (even those that trade BTC-based shares) will be closed, so “GBTC can’t be dumped by bankruptcies”, “Coinbase “circuit-breaker” won’t crash as base volume is lower.” Here Backs refers to the Coinbase crash witnessed by the cryptocurrency community at the end of February.

The final reason that may help Bitcoin soar to a new high cited by Back is that BTC just needs three $1,000 day candles to surpass its current all-time high of $73,750 achieved on March 14.

Finally, Back cited the new “Dune” movie - “The slow blade penetrates the shield.”