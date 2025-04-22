Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Team Shares New Milestone as SHIB Holders Surpass 1.5 Million

    By Caroline Amosun
    Tue, 22/04/2025 - 20:35
    Shiba Inu maintains steady growth as the number of holders nears the 2 million mark
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    On April 22, Shiba Inu executive Lucie announced a major community milestone via an X post, showcasing the dog-themed token’s steady growth since its launch in late 2020.

    According to the post, Shiba Inu (SHIB), built on the Ethereum blockchain, has now surpassed 1,508,012 on-chain holders, a significant achievement that highlights sustained interest from both long-time supporters and new adopters.

    This milestone coincides with the broader crypto market rally, which saw global market capitalization rise by 4.16%, alongside a 17.60% spike in trading volume, per CoinMarketCap data.

    As Bitcoin led the way, most altcoins followed with notable gains. SHIB recorded a strong 6.23% price increase, while its trading volume also jumped by 22.02%, reflecting the growing momentum. At the time of writing, SHIB is priced at $0.00001310, a level it last touched on April 1.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    15.3 million transfers stun SHIB ecosystem

    Alongside its expanding holder base, the SHIB network recently recorded another major achievement: 15,360,568 total transfers. This surge in network activity highlights the active participation of the SHIB community in moving tokens between wallets, exchanges, and DeFi protocols.

    Much of this growth is credited to the SHIB team’s continued focus on expansion efforts, including initiatives like the SHIB burn strategy, which aims to boost long-term token value by reducing supply.

    Lucie praised the community's progress and hinted at the next big goal, 2 million holders, a number many believe is within reach given the current momentum. Community responses to Lucie's post were overwhelmingly positive, with several users expressing confidence in SHIB’s continued rise.

    In the same post, Lucie issued a caution to investors, warning them against imitator tokens and project knock-offs.

    With strong on-chain activity, consistent price action, and growing community engagement, SHIB is once again drawing attention. 

    As reported by U.Today, popular technical indicators suggest Shiba Inu may be on the verge of a 100% breakout, further fueling optimism among investors.

    #Shiba Inu
