'I'm Not Satoshi,' Adam Back Says

In a discussion on the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter) founder of BlockStream and cypherpunk Adam Back, reaffirmed the community that he is not the Bitcoin creator known as Satoshi Nakamoto.

He also named several reasons why some people consider him to be the Bitcoin creator.

This statement comes after the email correspondence between Back and Satoshi was published on Twitter, which again proves that Back and Satoshi Nakamoto are two different people.

"I'm not Satoshi"

Today, celebrating the 12% Bitcoin price surge overnight, Back published an image with a Pepe the Frog dresses as a samurai chopping a bear with a big green candle used in place of a katana. The world’s major cryptocurrency skyrocketed by 12.21% from $51,200 to the $57,400 zone, trading at $57,021 at the time of this writing.

While one of the commentators again called Back Satoshi, the cypherpunk responded that he is not him. However, he added that the “most convincing reasons” why many people seem to believe in the opposite is that Back often criticizes altcoin rugpullers and talks about the Bitcoin price.

i'm not satoshi; but it's curious that the most convincing reasons for people of why not are variously price talk and dunking on altcoin rug-pullers. — Adam Back (@adam3us) February 26, 2024

As reported by U.Today recently, an electronic correspondence between Back and Satoshi, which preceded the launch of Bitcoin. According to the emails officially submitted to court, Back and Satoshi discussed BTC several month prior to its glorious release. The BlockStream founder and CEO provided the to court for the currently going trial between COPA and the self-proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright.

It those emails, Satoshi shows his intention to cite Back’s “Hashcash” paper in Bitcoin whitepaper. Besides, Back also recommended Satoshi to take a look at several other documents, in which previously electronic cash systems were proposed, such as "B-money" by Wei Dai and "Micromint."

Bitcoin tops $57,000 on growing institutional demand

Prior to Bitcoin’s surge by 12.21%, MicroStrategy announced yet another massive BTC purchase – it acquired approximately 3,000 BTC for roughly $155 million. This happened along with Bitcoin ETFs continuing to scoop up Bitcoin from the market in astonishing amounts – 12 times more than miners produce per day.

Eleven spot-based Bitcoin ETFs were approved for trading on January 11 by the Security and Exchange Commission and its chairman Gary Gensler. Among those companies are such heavyweights as BlackRock, Ark Invest, VanEck, Bitwise and Fidelity.