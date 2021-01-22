ENG
RU

Bitcoin "Very Vulnerable" After Collapsing Below $30,000: Senior Market Analyst

News
Fri, 01/22/2021 - 06:12
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin's collapse below $30,000 could presage further losses, this analyst believes
Bitcoin "Very Vulnerable" After Collapsing Below $30,000: Senior Market Analyst
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, dipped to an intraday low of $28,800 at 01:01 a.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange, collapsing nearly 20 percent in the span of 24 hours.  

Bitcoin
Image by tradingview.com

This came just two weeks after the cryptocurrency hit a new all-time high of $42,000.     

Bitcoin on the ropes

As reported by U.Today, numerous factors were causing this fresh Bitcoin pressure: from whales depositing coins to exchanges to Janet Yellen’s anti-crypto comments and blatant FUD that was circulating in the media.              

Oanda Europe’s chief market analyst Craig Erlam told Bloomberg that Bitcoin looked “very vulnerable” at that level:

This level looks very vulnerable and a break below it is bad news in the near-term for Bitcoin and cryptos in general.             

Erlam expects Bitcoin to tank to as low as $20,000 in the near-term as bearish sentiment is taking over the market:

I wouldn’t be surprised to see a test of $20,000 before too long.  

His comments echo those made by Guggenheim CIO Scott Minerd who believes that Bitcoin has already topped out in 2021.  

Related JPMorgan Names Three Reasons Why Bitcoin Is Good Fit for Your Portfolio
Related
JPMorgan Names Three Reasons Why Bitcoin Is Good Fit for Your Portfolio

Novogratz expects this rally to resume

As per his latest tweet, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is convinced that this rally could resume once volatility tapers off:  

Damn. $BTC flat on the year. $Eth still up 40%. The big washout. Humans aren’t meant to live in 150% vol environments.  That was the tell.   When vol recedes will we bottom, base and resume the rally.

In the meantime, Anthony Scaramucci of SkyBridge Capital urges his followers to hold Bitcoin instead of trading it ahead of “the institutional tsunami”:

A perfect entry is the enemy of a good entry. Don’t trade Bitcoin. Own Bitcoin. Bitcoin is just getting started. Wait until you see the institutional tsunami coming down the pike.

#Bitcoin News#Cryptocurrency Trading#Mike Novogratz
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Bitcoin Whale Population on the Rise. Are These Actually Institutions?
News
01/18/2021 - 17:58

Bitcoin Whale Population on the Rise. Are These Actually Institutions?

Alex Dovbnya
article image XRP Dips Below $0.30 as Coinbase Suspends Trading
News
01/19/2021 - 19:07

XRP Dips Below $0.30 as Coinbase Suspends Trading

Alex Dovbnya
article image Grayscale Acquires $300 Million in Bitcoin in 24 Hours
News
01/21/2021 - 11:51

Grayscale Acquires $300 Million in Bitcoin in 24 Hours

Yuri Molchan