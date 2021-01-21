ENG
JPMorgan Names Three Reasons Why Bitcoin Is Good Fit for Your Portfolio

News
Thu, 01/21/2021 - 17:05
article image
Alex Dovbnya
JPMorgan recommends allocating up to two percent of your portfolio to crypto
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

JPMorgan Chase, the largest U.S. bank with $3.3 trillion worth of assets under management, claims that a small cryptocurrency allocation of up to two percent could make your portfolio “more efficient.”   
 
Based on its research, the banking institution came up with three reasons to own crypto: the overvalued equities market, treasury bonds faltering a good hedge, and unforeseen market shocks such as skyrocketing inflation.     

Bitcoin is the poorest hedge during drawdowns

On the other hand, JPMorgan notes that cryptocurrencies typically serve as the worst hedge during major drawdowns in global stocks:

Over shorter intra-month and intra-quarter horizons, crypto assets continue to rank as the poorest hedge for major drawdowns in Global Equities, particularly relative to the fiat currencies like the dollar which they to displace.        

When equity markets crashed around the world back in March 2020, Bitcoin crashed even harder, erasing more than half of its value on March 12, the day that was infamously dubbed “Black Thursday.”  At the same time, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) rocketed to almost 103.

Out-of-control U.S. dollar inflation could, however, potentially "alter" this pattern, according to JPMorgan.     

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

