Bitcoin Suddenly Hits $68K as Whale Holdings Reach Record High

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has managed to reclaim the $68,000 level.

The flagship coin is trading at $68,194 on the CoinGecko website. Over the past two weeks, the cryptocurrency is up by an impressive 14%.

Notably, Bitcoin is now only 7.6% from reclaiming its current record high that was achieved all the way back in March.

Whale holdings reach a record high

According to the data provided by CryptoQuant, the holdings of Bitcoin whales have now approached a new all-time high. This could be interpreted as an "undoubtedly" optimistic signal for the largest cryptocurrency. Whales currently hold around 670,000 BTC.

Meanwhile, an ancient Bitcoin whale from 2009 recently extended their selling spree amid the recent BTC rally.