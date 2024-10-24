Advertisement
    Bitcoin Suddenly Hits $68K as Whale Holdings Reach Record High

    
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin has reclaimed $68,000. Is it ready for new highs?
    Thu, 24/10/2024 - 19:42
    
    Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has managed to reclaim the $68,000 level. 

    The flagship coin is trading at $68,194 on the CoinGecko website. Over the past two weeks, the cryptocurrency is up by an impressive 14%. 

    Notably, Bitcoin is now only 7.6% from reclaiming its current record high that was achieved all the way back in March. 

    Trading analyst Christopher Inks claims that Bitcoin recently retested resistance as support, and it now trying to break out above the swing high of the initial breakthrough. 
     
     
    On Oct. 29, Bitcoin briefly surpassed the $69,000 level. However, the bulls failed to maintain their momentum. 

    Whale holdings reach a record high   

    According to the data provided by CryptoQuant, the holdings of Bitcoin whales have now approached a new all-time high. This could be interpreted as an "undoubtedly" optimistic signal for the largest cryptocurrency. Whales currently hold around 670,000 BTC. 

    Meanwhile, an ancient Bitcoin whale from 2009 recently extended their selling spree amid the recent BTC rally.  

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

