    Michael Saylor Epic 99% Bitcoin Prediction Stuns Crypto Community

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Michael Saylor makes epic prediction on 99% of BTC supply
    Sun, 29/09/2024 - 10:58
    Michael Saylor Epic 99% Bitcoin Prediction Stuns Crypto Community
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Michael Saylor, the co-founder and chairman of MicroStrategy, has once again captured the attention of the cryptocurrency space with a BTC prediction. In a recent tweet, Saylor predicted that "99% of Bitcoin will be mined by January 2, 2035."

    Advertisement

    Because Bitcoin can only be created through mining, all BTC in existence are those that have been mined. Bitcoin's total supply is currently 19,760,384 BTC or 94.10% of its maximum supply of 21 million BTC, according to CoinMarketCap data, this implies about 1,239,588 BTC left to be mined.

    Saylor's prediction implies an acceleration in Bitcoin mining activities over the next decade that would see nearly 5% more of Bitcoin's maximum supply being mined.

    Advertisement

    If Saylor's prediction holds, it would mean that 99% of Bitcoin's total supply will be in circulation much sooner than many had anticipated. Several market analysts forecast that the final Bitcoin (or the final satoshi) will be generated around the year 2140.

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Epic 99% Bitcoin Prediction Stuns Crypto Community
    SHIB Among Worst-Performing Coins in Top 100, What's Happened?
    Former Binance CEO CZ Breaks Silence Following Release from Prison
    Hardcore Bullish Bitcoin Tweet Comes From BTC Bull Samson Mow

    Related
    Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy Now Owns 1.17% of All Bitcoin: Details
    Mon, 09/16/2024 - 15:30
    Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy Now Owns 1.17% of All Bitcoin: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    This could lead to several potential outcomes, with 99% of Bitcoin mined, the remaining 1% will become increasingly scarce, potentially driving up the price of Bitcoin as demand outstrips supply. The economics of Bitcoin mining may change considerably, with miners having to adjust to an environment in which the rewards for mining new blocks are significantly decreased.

    Bitcoin price action

    Bitcoin reached a high of $66,550 in Friday's trading session, the highest level since the beginning of August. BTC surged to $65,988 in the early Sunday trading session before falling to $65,636, up 0.09% in the last 24 hours.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Nears Major Profitability Milestone: Details
    Thu, 09/26/2024 - 15:36
    Bitcoin (BTC) Nears Major Profitability Milestone: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Bitcoin is on track for one of its best September increases as a global wave of interest-rate cuts, led by the U.S. Federal Reserve, aids the largest digital asset in overcoming a seasonal jinx.

    Bitcoin is up more than 11.31% this month, compared to an average 5.9% loss in September over the past decade.

    According to cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez, historically, when Bitcoin ends September in the green, the final three months of the year might see even greater gains.

    #Bitcoin #Michael Saylor #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 29, 2024 - 10:40
    11,543x Return on New Solana Meme Coin: But You Must Know This First
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 29, 2024 - 10:22
    SHIB Among Worst-Performing Coins in Top 100, What's Happened?
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Fusion Summit Unites Family Offices and Institutional Investors to Explore Digital Asset Opportunities in Dallas
    FoxLetFun Token is About to Skyrocket – Get FLF at the Best Price While You Can!
    BitcoinFi Accelerator Unveils Revolutionary Pre-Seed Support Program for Bitcoin Developers
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Michael Saylor Epic 99% Bitcoin Prediction Stuns Crypto Community
    11,543x Return on New Solana Meme Coin: But You Must Know This First
    SHIB Among Worst-Performing Coins in Top 100, What's Happened?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD