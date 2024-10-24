Ancient Bitcoin Whale from 2009 Cannot Stop Selling

According to data provided by research firm Arkham Intelligence, the ancient Bitcoin whale who started mining the leading cryptocurrency during the very first days of its existence keeps selling their holdings.

As per the latest update shared by the firm, the whale has now sold as much as $10 million worth of Bitcoin.

Even after the most recent selling spree, the whale in question continues to own nearly $72 million worth of BTC.

Of course, these transactions are rather insignificant for a trillion-dollar asset, which is why they have had no impact on the price of the leading cryptocurrency.

It is unclear why the whale decided to liquidate their holdings now after sitting on their holdings for so many years.

Some community members have suggested that the O.G. miner is taking some profits now that Bitcoin is trading close to record highs. According to CoinGecko data, the leading cryptocurrency is changing hands at $67,718.

These transactions have been made by someone who was obviously active during Bitcoin's earliest days. However, it is highly unlikely to be Satoshi Nakamoto.

In other news, Peter Todd, who was identified as Satoshi in the widely panned HBO documentary, has now gone into hiding due to concerns about potential harassment, according to a recent report by Wired.com.