Bitcoin Spikes to $37K, Erasing Saturday Drop

News
Sun, 06/13/2021 - 17:49
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin has managed to reclaim the $37,000 level
Bitcoin Spikes to $37K, Erasing Saturday Drop
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, managed to reclaim the $37,000 level earlier today, spiking to an intraday high of $37,282 at 5:28 p.m on the Bitstamp exchange. 

TV
Image by tradingview.com

It has now rebounded about 7 percent from its intraday low of $34,783.

Earlier this week, Bitcoin revisited the $38,000 because of El Salvador voting to adopt the largest cryptocurrency as legal tender, a decision that has likely marked the dawn of cryptocurrency geopolitics. However, the top crypto trimmed most of its recent gains during a sell-off on Saturday.

Bitball Bitball

Related
Texas Governor Signs Groundbreaking Cryptocurrency Bill into Law
Bitcoin is now poised to score its third consecutive week in the green. 

When it comes to the top altcoins, none of them have managed to recover together with the king. This, of course, resulted in a substantial spike in Bitcoin dominance, which is now approaching 45 percent.      

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Elon Musk Reveals When Tesla Will Resume Allowing Bitcoin Payments
06/13/2021 - 18:18

Elon Musk Reveals When Tesla Will Resume Allowing Bitcoin Payments
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Bitcoin Spikes to $37K, Erasing Saturday Drop
06/13/2021 - 17:49

Bitcoin Spikes to $37K, Erasing Saturday Drop

Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image BTC, ETH, LTC, XLM and DOT Price Analysis for June 13
06/13/2021 - 15:17

BTC, ETH, LTC, XLM and DOT Price Analysis for June 13
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk