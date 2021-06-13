Bitcoin Spikes to $37K, Erasing Saturday Drop

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, managed to reclaim the $37,000 level earlier today, spiking to an intraday high of $37,282 at 5:28 p.m on the Bitstamp exchange.

Image by tradingview.com

It has now rebounded about 7 percent from its intraday low of $34,783.

Earlier this week, Bitcoin revisited the $38,000 because of El Salvador voting to adopt the largest cryptocurrency as legal tender, a decision that has likely marked the dawn of cryptocurrency geopolitics. However, the top crypto trimmed most of its recent gains during a sell-off on Saturday.

Bitcoin is now poised to score its third consecutive week in the green.

When it comes to the top altcoins, none of them have managed to recover together with the king. This, of course, resulted in a substantial spike in Bitcoin dominance, which is now approaching 45 percent.