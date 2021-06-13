Texas Governor Signs Groundbreaking Cryptocurrency Bill into Law

News
Sun, 06/13/2021 - 09:12
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed a bill that recognizes the legal status of virtual currencies
Texas Governor Signs Groundbreaking Cryptocurrency Bill into Law
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed into law a game-changing cryptocurrency bill, according to his recent tweet:

I just signed a law that puts virtual currency under the Texas Uniform Commercial Code to be a secured transaction. It defines virtual currency, establishes when a person acquires a right in it, and when a person has control of it.  

The “Virtual Currency Bill”— which positions the Lone Star state as one of the leaders in the crypto industry—was passed by both chambers of the Republican-dominated legislature in May.

As reported by U.Today, the legislation provides a formal definition of the term “virtual currency” while outlining guidelines for cryptocurrency businesses in the state.

Abbott has also signed a bill that bans “Zuckerbucks” (money funneled by private groups for administering state elections).

Related
Texas House Passes Bill That Officially Recognizes Legal Status of Cryptocurrencies

Texas embracing blockchain and crypto

Bitball Bitball

On June 10, the Texas Department of Banking clarified that state-chartered banks could custody cryptocurrencies in a notice.   

Earlier this June, Abbott also signed a bill that creates “a master plan” for expanding the blockchain industry in the state:

Blockchain is a booming industry that Texas needs to be involved in.

Last week, Texas Senator Ted Cruz said that Bitcoin had “a lot of potential” during his interview on “Hannity.”

#Bitcoin News #Ethereum News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Texas Governor Signs Groundbreaking Cryptocurrency Bill into Law
06/13/2021 - 09:12

Texas Governor Signs Groundbreaking Cryptocurrency Bill into Law

Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Cardano Is a “Weird Cult,” Says Billionaire Mike Novogratz
06/13/2021 - 08:00

Cardano Is a “Weird Cult,” Says Billionaire Mike Novogratz
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for June 12
06/12/2021 - 14:59

BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for June 12
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk