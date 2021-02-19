ENG
Bitcoin Prints New ATH of $53,000, Here’s What’s Driving BTC UP

Fri, 02/19/2021 - 09:32
article image
Yuri Molchan
BTC has just demonstrated a brief surge to a new ATH at the $53,000 level on Binance
The flagship cryptocurrency has just tapped a new all-time high level on the Binance exchange, breaking above the $52,800 level and hitting $53,000.

6505_1
The previous all-time high was reached just two days ago, on Feb. 17, $52,533, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin has been rising to new peak price values this year, taking them one after another, as more and more financial institutions and big-name financial influencers have been showing interest in Bitcoin.

Some of them have been converted to BTC, such as Jeffrey Gundlach, founder and CEO of DoubleLine Capital, as reported by U.Today on Thursday.

BTC_098ATH
Meanwhile, the total amount of crypto assets under the management of the Grayscale fund has gotten over the $40 billion mark, with Bitcoin Trust being the leading product of the company.

