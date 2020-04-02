Bitcoin Newbie: Top Executive from Australian Taxpayers' Alliance Buys Her First BTC

Tweet-based article

Despite the current financial crisis, Bitcoin is holding up well and attracting new retail investors, including a top executive from the Australian Taxpayers' Alliance

In the turmoil of the global financial crisis and the COVID-19 spread, Bitcoin continues to attract investors who are buying the dip and also new ones who have never before held crypto. A top executive from a taxpayers’ alliance in Australia has tweeted that she bought her first Bitcoin and received a great deal of encouragement from the community.

‘Made my first Bitcoin purchase’

Policy Director for the Australian Taxpayers' Alliance Emilie Dye has taken to Twitter to say that on April 1, she made her first crypto investment and bought some BTC.

Judging by the second tweet, the crypto community gave her a lot of encouragement and support and Ms. Dye has said that her confidence in her crypto investment is high and she now feels even more secure in it.

This seems to be well in line with the mission of the Australian Taxpayers' Alliance. The organization describes itself as follows:

“The Australian Taxpayers' Alliance is an activist and advocacy organisation committed to representing the everyday Australian taxpayer. Through grassroots campaigning, we fight to oppose over-regulation, wasteful spending and burdensome taxes. Our mission is to transform our nation and build a better, freer Australia.”

Meanwhile, the global crisis of the equities market has hit Australia too as the oldest index of shares in the country, All Ordinaries ($AORD), dropped another 1.9 percent today after a previous major bear bounce.

‘Bitcoin holding up impressively well despite setbacks’

Macro trader Joel Kruger has summarized Q1 of this year regarding safe haven assets. He stated that gold showed standout performance even while under the pressure of sellers. The ‘digital gold’, Bitcoin, has also been holding up very well, even though new setbacks keep striking it.

‘A lot of organic demand for Bitcoin right now’

According to the trader ‘The Crypto Dog’, interest in Bitcoin is growing tremendously among retail investors right now.