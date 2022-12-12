Bitcoin Is Hitting Bottom, David Gokhshtein Says, Here's What's Driving It

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Former U.S. congressional candidate and current founder of Gokhshtein Media, David Gokhshtein, took to Twitter earlier today to share a view that Bitcoin is currently hitting the bottom - but slowly.

He has pointed to the main factor that made him think so. Aside from that, this influencer was criticized by Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson today.

Here's why Bitcoin could be hitting bottom, per Gokhshtein

The head of the aforementioned crypto media platform believes that as soon as people begin to give up Bitcoin, then it will be a sign that the flagship crypto had indeed bottomed out. Gokhshtein believes that judging by the vibe on social media, this is slowly beginning to occur.

Once people start giving up on #Bitcoin, that’s when you’ll know we’ve really hit bottom.



And from the vibe on social media, that’s slowly happening. — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) December 12, 2022

At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $17,033. About a week ago, Gokhshtein also posted a similar tweet, stating that he was glad BTC had finally bottomed out. Back then, Bitcoin was sitting at roughly the same price level.

Hoskinson bashes Gokhshtein over spreading "fake news" about Ripple case

Earlier today, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson slammed the Gokhshtein Media founder for claiming that the Ripple case against the SEC would be solved on Dec. 15.

Gokhshtein's tweet was based on what Hoskinson stated in his recent AMA ("ask-me-anything") session on YouTube. In claiming that the former congressional candidate was spreading "fake news" during his AMA, Hoskinson emphasized that he stated it not as a fact or opinion but as a rumor he got from somebody else.

Despite the heated argument, Gokhshtein still politely called Hoskinson a "great ambassador" for the cryptocurrency space.

Earlier, Hoskinson stated that the outcome of the lawsuit would bring a "catastrophic" aftermath to the whole industry. As for Gokhshtein, several times this year he tweeted that he expects not only Ripple and XRP to skyrocket should Ripple win against the SEC, but also he expects the entire crypto space to follow in its footsteps.