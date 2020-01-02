BTC
Bitcoin Hash Rate Reaches Another All-Time High. Is This Good for Network?

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Bitcoin starts the new decade on a high note with its hash rate reaching yet another all-time high of 119 EH/s, but it's not necessarily good for Bitcoin

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

According to data provided by Blockchain, Bitcoin hashrate has reached a new all-time peak of 119 EH/s, which flies in the face of FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) about imminent market capitulation. The Bitcoin network continues to get significantly stronger despite the asset's lackluster price action. 

Bitcoin Hashrate
image by @caprioleio

Fundamentals outpace BTC's price     

In 2019, Bitcoin's network hashrate surged by a staggering 162 percent (from 38 to more than 100 EH/s). This came after miners capitulated when the BTC price bottomed at $3,100. 

For comparison, BTC recorded a 95 price increase during the same year, which shows that the network's fundamentals were even stronger than the coin's price action. 

Bitcoin miners were expected to capitulate due to falling prices in the fourth quarter of 2019 but this never happened. Miners continue to stack stats ahead of the upcoming reward halving in May.

Is the network less secure now?  

While the hash rate data seems undoubtedly bullish for Bitcoin, VoskCoin, the Twitter user behind a popular YouTube channel about crypto mining, offered a different perspective. He explained that the coin's hashrate continues to increase simply because miners choose to invest in more expensive hardware, meaning that it doesn't reflect any pent-up demand for Bitcoin. 

He claims that the network is, in fact, becoming less secure with large mining entities grabbing more power. As reported by U.Today, China alone is now responsible for 66 percent of Bitcoin's total hash rate.  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Bitcoin to Exceed Internet in Terms of Transaction Volume in 2020: Willy Woo

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Bitcoin could have a blowout year with the total USD value of all on-chain transaction surpassing the internet, according to crypto expert Willy Woo

Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

Bitcoin analyst Willy Woo has taken to Twitter to predict that the number of Bitcoin could exceed internet commerce when it comes to transaction volume in 2019.   

According to research conducted by leading statistics portal Statista, the total value of digital payments, which include such segments as digital commerce and mobile POS payments, $4.1 trln

Bitcoin Payments
image by @CL207

It's worth noting that the data posted by Statista is likely to be underestimated since China alone is responsible for nearly $40 trln worth of digital payments. 

A big year for Bitcoin 

Bitcoin's price underwhelming price moves in late 2019 didn't manage to overshadow the coin's impressive fundamental growth in 2019. The hash rate of the BTC network spiked by more than 100 percent in 2019 and printed a new all-time high on Jan. 1, 2020.     

The on-chain volume of Bitcoin reached a whopping $3.8 trln. As reported by U.Today, somebody transferred more than $1 bln (the largest transfer in USD value to date) back in September 2019.     

The new internet 

There have been countless comparisons between Bitcoin and the early days of the internet. In 2018, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff drew parallels between BTC to the infamous dot-com bubble.   

CNBC's host Joe Kernen said that people fail to understand the top crypto just like they failed to understand Amazon when the retail behemoth was in its nascent stage. 

Meanwhile, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey believes that Bitcoin could essentially become the currency of the internet.  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

