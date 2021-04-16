Bitcoin Fund Galaxy Digital Hires Ex-Goldman Sachs Michael Daffey to Replace Novogratz

News
Fri, 04/16/2021 - 11:12
article image
Yuri Molchan
Galaxy Digital has chosen the former Goldman Sachs top-executive as chairman to replace the legendary Mike Novogratz
Bitcoin Fund Galaxy Digital Hires Ex-Goldman Sachs Michael Daffey to Replace Novogratz
Cover image via www.facebook.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to an article in The Wall Street Journal, major cryptocurrency fund Galaxy Digitalcreated by Michael Novogratz, a former Goldman Sachs partnerhas named Michael Daffey the new chairman of the company.

7234_0
Image via Twitter

Goldman's chairman of the Global Market Division to replace Novogratz

The article states that Daffey will replace the founder, Mike Novogratz, in the position of chairman, but Novo will remain the CEO.

The new chairman has been hired as the company is getting ready to go public in the U.S. later in 2021.

According to the article, Daffey used to be the global markets division chairman at Goldman Sachs. He resigned on March 31.

Related
Lagarde on Digital Euro: Consumers Want Privacy Protected But They Don’t Want Anonymous CBDC

Ahead of the U.S. IPO later this year, Galaxy Digital has been making various maneuvers, with this new appointment being one of them. The company's stocks are already trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

In March, it also hired Alex Ioffe, formerly of Virtu Financial, as its CFO.

#Mike Novogratz #Goldman Sachs #IPO News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Ark’s Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Could Be Today's Gold Standard
News
04/11/2021 - 20:08

Ark’s Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Could Be Today's Gold Standard
Alex Dovbnya
article image "The Simpsons" Episode Shows Bitcoin Going Up to Infinity
News
04/12/2021 - 15:54

"The Simpsons" Episode Shows Bitcoin Going Up to Infinity
Alex Dovbnya
article image Orion Protocol (ORN) Integrates Polkadot After Cardano (ADA), Ethereum (ETH)
News
04/13/2021 - 14:21

Orion Protocol (ORN) Integrates Polkadot After Cardano (ADA), Ethereum (ETH)
Vladislav Sopov
thecryptobuds