Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) to Plummet Toward $47,000, Predicts Top Analyst

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Crypto analyst Ali Martinez has shared interesting Bitcoin price outlook
    Fri, 5/07/2024 - 12:45
    Bitcoin (BTC) to Plummet Toward $47,000, Predicts Top Analyst
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has been predicted to plummet near the $47,000 mark. This comes amid the ongoing crypto bloodbath. The total crypto market cap has dipped 5.16% in the last 24 hours, currently at $2.02 trillion.

    Advertisement

    It is seen as one of the worst crypto market drums in the recent past. The Bitcoin price has also been in trouble lately. As of writing this story, BTC is trading at $55,576, a decrease of 3.69% over the last day. However, it has plummeted 21.66% in the last 30 days.

    Shockingly, it seems that this Bitcoin crash is not going to end yet. Renowned crypto market expert Ali Martinez has shared his crucial insights about BTC's price movement. He tweeted that the largest coin on the market lacks a major support level.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on XRP Price
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Disappeared, 15% Plummeting
    Shytoshi Kusama Supposedly Caught on Video At IVS2024 in Japan But There’s Catch
    Michael Saylor and Bitcoin Grilled by Peter Schiff

    Bearish sentiment looms over Bitcoin

    Martinez has predicted that BTC is having a key demand zone around the $47,000 area. This means that it is likely that the coin will hit this price level during the ongoing market downturn. However, Martinez also explained a potential rebound scenario.

    According to him, the Bitcoin price has to close and hold above the $61,000 level to resume its bull run. While it seems a far-fetched scenario considering the current scenario, it can never be taken out of the picture. If bulls try to take control, Bitcoin can ignite this potential rebound.

    However, the crypto community does not look too optimistic about it. No one was anticipating the current crash as the market was awaiting a major bull run after the recent BTC halving event. Traders were also bullish after the approval of Bitcoin spot ETFs earlier this year.

    To their dismay, Bitcoin failed to ignite a major bull run. While it was consolidating in the past few weeks, this week brought a broader crypto bloodbath. But such volatility is expected from Bitcoin and other coins. Hence, anything can happen, and we may still see the much-anticipated Bitcoin rally later this year.

    #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    related image Bitcoin to 'Godzilla Straight Past ATH' Despite Massive Carnage: Samson Mow
    Jul 5, 2024 - 12:39
    Bitcoin to 'Godzilla Straight Past ATH' Despite Massive Carnage: Samson Mow
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on XRP Price
    Jul 5, 2024 - 12:39
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on XRP Price
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Disappeared, 15% Plummeting
    Jul 5, 2024 - 12:39
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Disappeared, 15% Plummeting
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    HashKey Global Ranks Top 10 Globally and Achieves Profitability Within 2 Months of Launch
    Asic Marketplace Celebrates 3 Remarkable Years Of Excellence In The Mining Industry
    Pandiana $PNDA Token Presale Goes Live, Set To Overthrow Bonk, WIF, Slothana & BOME On Solana
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) to Plummet Toward $47,000, Predicts Top Analyst
    Bitcoin to 'Godzilla Straight Past ATH' Despite Massive Carnage: Samson Mow
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on XRP Price
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD