Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 16

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can rate of Bitcoin (BTC) return to $70,000 next week?
Sat, 16/03/2024 - 15:55
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls are back in the game at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 1.23% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's slight rise, the price of BTC is near the local support level of $67,734. If buyers fail to seize the initiative and the daily bar closes near $68,000 or below, there is a chance of a further drop to $67,000 tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the main coin keeps falling after a retest of the resistance at $70,000. In this case, one can expect a further correction to the support level of $65,623 within the nearest days.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the situation is less clear as the bar is about to close far from its low and peak. Respectively, neither bulls nor bears are dominating at the moment. All in all, sideways trading in the area of $66,000-$70,000 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

Bitcoin is trading at $68,091 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

