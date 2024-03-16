Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 16

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are back in the game at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 1.23% over the last 24 hours.

Despite today's slight rise, the price of BTC is near the local support level of $67,734. If buyers fail to seize the initiative and the daily bar closes near $68,000 or below, there is a chance of a further drop to $67,000 tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the main coin keeps falling after a retest of the resistance at $70,000. In this case, one can expect a further correction to the support level of $65,623 within the nearest days.

On the weekly chart, the situation is less clear as the bar is about to close far from its low and peak. Respectively, neither bulls nor bears are dominating at the moment. All in all, sideways trading in the area of $66,000-$70,000 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

Bitcoin is trading at $68,091 at press time.