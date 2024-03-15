Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 15

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins have entered a correction phase; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 5.68% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC has made a false breakout of the local support level of $66,767. However, one should pay attention to the daily bar closure. If it happens near the mentioned mark, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a move to $65,000.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of BTC has bounced off the support of $65,623.

If the candle closes far from it, traders may expect sideways trading in the area of $67,000-$70,000 within the next few days.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the price has made a false breakout of the recently formed resistance of $70,184. If bulls can get back in the game and restore the price above $70,000, there is a chance to see a new all-time high soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $68,169 at press time.