Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 15

Denys Serhiichuk
How long can decline of Ethereum (ETH) last?
Fri, 15/03/2024 - 18:00
A correction may have begun on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinStats.

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the drop of other coins, going down by 4.32%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is rising after a false breakout of the support of $3,619. However, it is too early to think about a further rise. 

One should pay attentiont to the daily bar closure. If it happens above $3,700, the upward move may continue tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of the main altcoin keeps falling after a failed attempt to fix above the $4,000 zone. If the candle closes below yesterday's low, the fall may continue to the support of $3,502.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate has bounced off the $4,003 level. If sellers' pressure continues, the drop may lead to the test of the $3,200-$3,400 area shortly.

Ethereum is trading at $3,705 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

