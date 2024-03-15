Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 15

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A correction may have begun on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the drop of other coins, going down by 4.32%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is rising after a false breakout of the support of $3,619. However, it is too early to think about a further rise.

One should pay attentiont to the daily bar closure. If it happens above $3,700, the upward move may continue tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of the main altcoin keeps falling after a failed attempt to fix above the $4,000 zone. If the candle closes below yesterday's low, the fall may continue to the support of $3,502.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate has bounced off the $4,003 level. If sellers' pressure continues, the drop may lead to the test of the $3,200-$3,400 area shortly.

Ethereum is trading at $3,705 at press time.