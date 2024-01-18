Bitcoin ETFs See $10 Billion Traded in Just Three Days, Ripple and Hedera Leaders Meet for Groundbreaking Chat, Robinhood Adds Billions in SHIB: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement

Don't miss anything happening in the world of crypto with U.Today's top three news stories over the past day.

Bitcoin ETF: $10 billion traded in just three days

In an impressive development , Bitcoin ETFs saw $10 billion in total trading volume over just a three-day period. According to an X post by ETF analyst James Seyffart , the leading position belongs to Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) with a total volume of over $5 billion, followed by iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) and Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) with $1.995 billion and $1.468 billion, respectively. This surge in trading indicates that both institutional and individual investors are becoming more comfortable trading Bitcoin through traditional investment vehicles. Seyffart's post was not left unnoticed by another ETF analyst, Eric Balchunas , who compared Bitcoin ETFs' trading volume to all of the ETFs launched in 2023. With the new ETFs garnering a combined volume of $450 million, the Bitcoin ETF market outpaced them by a significant margin. This volume is referred to by Balchunas as "insane."

Ripple meets Hedera: Crypto leaders' groundbreaking chat

Max Walker-Williams, founder of Utopian Lab, recently shared on X platform that he conducted an interview with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Hedera cofounder Dr. Leemon Baird. The two company leaders gathered to discuss the future of the industry. This gathering is a noteworthy milestone for the cryptocurrency sphere, as it indicates the potential for more cooperation and unification within the emerging industry. During the interview, Walker-Williams brought together these two prominent figures to talk about the potential for increased collaboration within the industry. Speaking on behalf of Ripple, Garlinghouse emphasized the importance of these collaborations, saying, "We gonna make sure that we start talking about whether we can collaborate as well." Prior to that, Baird said that he really enjoyed having conversations about tokenization on the X social media network.

Robinhood adds billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) to holdings