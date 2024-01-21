Advertisement
Mike Novogratz: Bitcoin (BTC) to Trade Higher in 2024

Alex Dovbnya
Cryptocurrency expert Mike Novogratz has predicted a bullish future for Bitcoin in 2024
Sun, 21/01/2024 - 18:08
Contents
Recently, Mike Novogratz, a well-known figure in the crypto sphere, recently shared his bullish outlook for Bitcoin (BTC) in 2024 on the X social media platform, predicting that the bellwether cryptocurrency will surge higher later this year. 

This forecast came as a response to a bearish post by Chris J. Terry, who predicted a bleak short-term future for Bitcoin due to potential selling pressure following Grayscale's decision to maintain a 1.5% fee on its exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Novogratz's optimist outlook 

Novogratz expressed disagreement with Terry's pessimistic view. He believes that investors might indeed sell their Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) holdings, but they are likely to reinvest in other ETFs, particularly favoring BTCO.

The crypto mogul stressed the ease of investment for a broader demographic, including boomers, through these ETFs. 

He also pointed out the possibility of leveraging Bitcoin exposure up to four or five times. In his view, the current market discomfort will pass, leading to a higher valuation for Bitcoin in the next six months.

JPMorgan's сautious stance 

Contrasting with Novogratz's optimism, JPMorgan remains bearish due to the selling pressure anticipated from Grayscale. 

This sentiment is shared by several analysts in the financial sector, who view the recent approval of multiple spot Bitcoin ETFs as a precursor to downward pressure on Bitcoin's price. 

Despite this, some analysts, like Tuur Demeester, maintain a positive outlook. Demeester recently commented on the resilience of Bitcoin amid negative news coverage, noting that the cryptocurrency has hit a predictable resistance and is now trading within a specific range.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

