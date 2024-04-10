Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) Outshining Gold, Peter Brandt Shares Uncommon Take

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Bitcoin versus gold: Peter Brandt gives leading award to BTC
    Wed, 10/04/2024 - 9:10
    Bitcoin (BTC) Outshining Gold, Peter Brandt Shares Uncommon Take
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The debate about the Bitcoin (BTC) and gold rivalry took a new turn when legendary trader Peter Brandt weighed in on the conversation recently. In a post on the X app, Peter Brandt shared a chart, where he proved that over the past year, Bitcoin has reigned supreme over gold.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin versus gold rivalry

    Related
    Billionaire Steve Cohen on Bitcoin: "Maybe It's the New Gold"

    For centuries, gold has served a dominant function as a hedge against inflation and as a store of value. Its efficiency as a store of value is, however, being questioned with the emergence of Bitcoin. 

    While gold has a mild growth rate, Bitcoin has proven to be a rapid riser with a massive growth rate that outpaces the former on any simultaneous time frame. The BTC Gold Ratio chart, or the amount of gold required to buy one Bitcoin, has been on a steady surge for the past year.

    Pegged at 29.91 at the time Peter Brandt shared his post, up from around 20 at the start of the year, it means more gold is now needed to buy the equivalent of one BTC. This metric made Peter Brandt rhetorically ask whether Bitcoin is dead and gold is king, as many gold proponents try to prove.

    New Bitcoin charm

    Though the relevance of gold cannot be shoved aside, Bitcoin brings new technical and monetary advantages that make it a more economically viable bet. Unlike gold, whose supply is unlimited, Bitcoin comes with a maximum supply of 21 million.

    While gold can be extracted without restrictions, the Bitcoin halving event slated for later this January triggers a defined emission of BTC on a daily basis. 

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Surpasses Gold in Investor Portfolios: JP Morgan

    These pseudo-deflationary features and the massive capital inflow from spot Bitcoin ETF products have been adding up to a complementary duo that is driving the price of the asset to new highs.

    At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price is pegged at $70,040, down by 1.33% in 24 hours. Gold, on the other hand, is priced at $2,354.16, down by 0.7% in the past 24 hours.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Dogecoin Founder’s New DOGE, BTC, ETH Tweet Stirs Crypto Community
    2024/04/10 09:06
    Dogecoin Founder’s New DOGE, BTC, ETH Tweet Stirs Crypto Community
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Ripple CTO Clears Controversy Around XRP and Ripple Naming
    2024/04/10 09:06
    Ripple CTO Clears Controversy Around XRP and Ripple Naming
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Bitcoin ETFs Record Another Day of Outflows
    2024/04/10 09:06
    Bitcoin ETFs Record Another Day of Outflows
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gaming, Stablecoins and Product Innovation Take the Stage at Sui Basecamp, Inaugural Global Conference for the Sui Ecosystem
    Raiser.co Partners with MetalCore to Provide Early Access for Web3 Gaming Enthusiasts
    POKT Network Welcomes Three New Gateways & Brings Open Data Access to Millions of End Users
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Outshining Gold, Peter Brandt Shares Uncommon Take
    Dogecoin Founder’s New DOGE, BTC, ETH Tweet Stirs Crypto Community
    Ripple CTO Clears Controversy Around XRP and Ripple Naming
    Show all