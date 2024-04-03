Advertisement
AD

    Billionaire Steve Cohen on Bitcoin: "Maybe It's the New Gold"

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Cohen has also said that Bitcoin is just a piece of the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem
    Wed, 3/04/2024 - 18:26
    Billionaire Steve Cohen on Bitcoin: "Maybe It's the New Gold"
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    During a Wednesday interview on CNBC, billionaire Steve Cohen said that he owns "a little bit" of Bitcoin because of his son. 

    Advertisement

    "My son is really into it. He had me play around and try to figure out how to transact on Coinbase."

    Cohen has added that he does not follow Bitcoin closely. "It's not kind of what I do…There's certainly an element of the population that believes in it, and maybe it's the new gold. Hard to know."

    Related
    Is the Worst Over for Bitcoin? This Indicator Gives Room for Bounce

    The billionaire has added that he does not have a strong opinion on Bitcoin. "I think ultimately it's about use cases…Will crypto develop use cases? You know, Bitcoin's interesting, but it's just a piece of the whole ecosystem," he said. 

    AI, the Fed, and a four-day working week 

    Cohen has said that he does not see the equities market as a bubble. In fact, he believes that there is even more upside. "My view is that this is a really durable thing…There's gonna be big winners and big losers."  

    The billionaire has said that the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) applications reminds him of the 90s when some of the best companies appeared on the scene. He is convinced that a lot of new names might emerge in the near future. 

    Speaking of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy, Cohen believes that three rate cuts would be reasonable this year. "I think that inflation has been somewhat contained," he added. However, he added that it would be "hard" for the Federal Reserve to reach its 2% inflation target. 

    During the interview, the Point72 chairman also predicted that a four-day work week was coming. 

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image SHIB Price Prediction for April 3
    2024/04/03 18:35
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 3
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image XRP Spikes 80% in Volume Amid Crypto Bloodbath, 461 Billion SHIB Moved to Robinhood Address, 17,000 BTC Exit Coinbase in Week's Second Largest Outflow: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    2024/04/03 18:35
    XRP Spikes 80% in Volume Amid Crypto Bloodbath, 461 Billion SHIB Moved to Robinhood Address, 17,000 BTC Exit Coinbase in Week's Second Largest Outflow: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image Cardano Web3 Wallet Lace Gets Game-Changing Release: Details
    2024/04/03 18:35
    Cardano Web3 Wallet Lace Gets Game-Changing Release: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    VGX Foundation, Gala Games, and Genopets Partner to Bring VGX Token Rewards to Genopets Players
    Unified Liquidity Platform Range Protocol Unveils Skate: The First Universal Application Layer Powering Apps to Run on All Chains With One State
    Avail Partners With dWallet Network To Introduce Native Bitcoin Rollups to Web3
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Price Prediction for April 3
    Billionaire Steve Cohen on Bitcoin: "Maybe It's the New Gold"
    XRP Spikes 80% in Volume Amid Crypto Bloodbath, 461 Billion SHIB Moved to Robinhood Address, 17,000 BTC Exit Coinbase in Week's Second Largest Outflow: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD