Advertisement
AD

    Did Gold Beat Bitcoin (BTC) in Last 2.5 Years?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Gold showing strength compared to Bitcoin, and it is quite surprising
    Sun, 7/04/2024 - 11:02
    Did Gold Beat Bitcoin (BTC) in Last 2.5 Years?
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Peter Schiff recently pointed out that gold has been beating Bitcoin over the past two and a half years. This observation comes as gold also surpasses the S&P 500 year-to-date, shedding light on the current state of the economy.

    Advertisement

    Gold's strength lies in its stability. It is seen as a safe-haven asset, a place where investors choose to store their assets when there's market uncertainty. Over the past 2.5 years, gold has shown a steady growth in value, reinforcing its reputation as a strong and safe investment. On the other hand, Bitcoin's path has been far more volatile, with significant ups and downs. The volatility, however, presents both opportunity and extreme risk exposure.

    BTCUSD
    BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

    Comparing the two, gold's price has been steadily rising, reaching around $2,329.57 per ounce, moving well above both its 50-day and 100-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), indicating ongoing strength. In contrast, Bitcoin, currently at around $69,045, has seen more fluctuation and is now facing resistance at $70,000.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 6

    Looking forward, for gold to continue its positive trajectory, it would need to maintain support above its 50-day EMA of $2,184. Similarly, for Bitcoin to regain bullish momentum, it would need to break past current resistance levels and hold above the $67,316 mark. If it fails to do so, it could see support at the 50-day EMA of around $64,000.

    Bitcoin's potential for high returns attracts investors willing to take on more uncertainty, which is the opposite for gold. Gold and Bitcoin investors utilize different strategies, and it is not really wise to compare them directly. One offers an extreme risk and volatility exposure, while the second one can be used as a tool to protect against inflation in periods when the economy performs poorly.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Shiba Inu Team Member Issues Critical Alert to SHIB Community: Details
    2024/04/07 10:58
    Shiba Inu Team Member Issues Critical Alert to SHIB Community: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Issues Warning About Major Crash
    2024/04/07 10:58
    'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Issues Warning About Major Crash
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Wakes Up After Entire Decade
    2024/04/07 10:58
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Wakes Up After Entire Decade
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Slash Fintech and dYdX Japan Launch Joint Marketing Event to Expand in the Asian Market
    Blockchain Life Forum 2024 in Dubai: Find Out How to Make the Most of the Current Bull Run
    FuturesAI Launches Referral Program with Exclusive Deposit Bonus
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Did Gold Beat Bitcoin (BTC) in Last 2.5 Years?
    Shiba Inu Team Member Issues Critical Alert to SHIB Community: Details
    'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Issues Warning About Major Crash
    Show all