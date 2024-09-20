Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of 'Lower High' Reversal at $63,000: What's Happening?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Now trading close to $63,000 Bitcoin is getting close to a critical level that could indicate a lower high in the current declining trend. If Bitcoin fails to break through key resistance, the formation of this lower high is frequently interpreted as an early warning sign of a possible price reversal, indicating that a significant decline may be imminent.

Though there has been a recent rally, the trend is still exhibiting signs of weakness. Bitcoin is encountering multiple technical obstacles, with the $64,000 mark serving as a crucial boundary. The bearish pattern may be disproved, and further upside may be possible if Bitcoin is able to break above $64,000.

The death cross that appeared on Bitcoin practically destroys the chances of the first cryptocurrency to achieve a solid upside rally, unfortunately. Generally speaking, this bearish signal is still active and suggests further downside. Bitcoin must break the downward trend by rising above $64,000 and establishing a higher high in order to negate the death cross and the bearish momentum.

Bitcoin's trading volume has increased, which is encouraging for the currency's short-term momentum from a technical perspective. Still, readings on the RSI (Relative Strength Index) point to the asset possibly approaching overbought territory, raising the possibility of a pullback should buyers be unable to hold onto the asset.

To sum up, we are at a turning point for Bitcoin. Indicating additional downside risk, a failure to break above $64,000 could validate a lower high. Conversely, a breakout above this level might cause a change in market sentiment and give the bulls a chance to get back on track.