Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 19

The fall has not lasted long, and most of the coins have returned to the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 5.93%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC might have set a local resistance level of $63,363. If the daily bar closes far from it, one can expect a correction to the $62,000 range soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the candle's closure in terms of the level of $63,236. If it happens near that mark or above, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a further upward move to $65,000.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, neither bulls nor bears are dominating, as the rate of BTC is far from important levels.

However, if the weekly bar closes near its peak, traders may witness a test of the $70,000 area soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $62,923 at press time.