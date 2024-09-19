    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 19

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Does Bitcoin (BTC) has enough energy to grow?
    Thu, 19/09/2024 - 16:25
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The fall has not lasted long, and most of the coins have returned to the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap 

    BTC/USD

    Bitcoin (BTC) is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 5.93%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC might have set a local resistance level of $63,363. If the daily bar closes far from it, one can expect a correction to the $62,000 range soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the candle's closure in terms of the level of $63,236. If it happens near that mark or above, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a further upward move to $65,000.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, neither bulls nor bears are dominating, as the rate of BTC is far from important levels.

    However, if the weekly bar closes near its peak, traders may witness a test of the $70,000 area soon.

    Bitcoin is trading at $62,923 at press time.

