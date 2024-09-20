Dogecoin (DOGE) Shows Trend Reversal Potential, Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout: What's Behind It? Toncoin (TON) $6 Target Extremely Close

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

After decisively breaking above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average, Dogecoin has shown indications of a possible trend reversal lately. In the past, the 50 EMA has served as a crucial barrier to distinguish between bullish and bearish trends. Assuming that Dogecoin is about to transition from its current downward trajectory to a new upward one, a break above it is frequently seen as a bullish signal.

Having overcome its 50-day EMA, DOGE is currently trading slightly above $0.104. Given that Dogecoin has been trading in a generally bearish pattern over the last few months, this development is significant because it may signal the start of a larger reversal. If this momentum continues, Dogecoin may see additional gains in the next few days.

The breakthrough above this level suggests renewed buying pressure. The potential for a golden cross adds to the intrigue of this scenario. When a long-term moving average like the 200-day EMA crosses above the short-term moving average in this example, the 50-day EMA a golden cross is formed.

The current breakout gives hope that Dogecoin may eventually invalidate this bearish pattern and trigger a golden cross in place of the death cross, which occurred when the 50-day EMA crossed below the 200-day EMA. A development of that kind would probably encourage even more bullish sentiment.

The 100-day and 200-day moving averages or $0.11 and $0.118 are important resistance levels to keep an eye on if Dogecoin is to keep moving higher. Indicating a return to bullish territory for DOGE, a break above these levels could confirm a reversal.

After the recent rate cut of 50 basis points, which sparked a wave of capital inflows onto the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin (BTC) has seen a notable breakout. This bullish trend has lifted Bitcoin above significant technical milestones, suggesting that the most popular cryptocurrency may make a return earlier than most people had expected.

Bitcoin rate cut boost

Following the breakout, Bitcoin has risen above its 50, 100 and even the crucial 200 EMAs. An indication that the momentum is changing and that Bitcoin might be getting ready for a long-term upswing is this string of bullish breaks. Around $68,000, or the upper end of the declining price channel that has been in effect for the majority of 2024, is the next significant resistance level.

Since these moving averages frequently serve as important barriers to entry, breaking through them is a strong technical signal. When they are broken, it means that there is a positive shift in market sentiment.

Since the 200-day EMA is a crucial indicator for many institutional and long-term investors, Bitcoin's breakout above it is especially significant. Since there have been significant inflows onto the market, Bitcoin's current price is above $62,000, and it appears that this rally may continue. If Bitcoin succeeds in surpassing the $68,000 barrier, it may indicate the start of a more extensive rebound for the whole cryptocurrency market.

Past the $68,000 mark, the previous all-time highs might be the next important levels to monitor, which might pique the interest of institutional and retail investors once more. Though sentiment is generally positive, it is crucial to keep in mind that Bitcoin is still moving within a larger descending channel.

If it fails to break above $68,000, this could lead to a retracement back to support levels around $60,000. However, for the time being at least, it seems that the bulls have the momentum, and Bitcoin is strengthening as it rises from its most recent lows.

Toncoin's recovery begins

With its long-desired $6 target now within reach, Toncoin is rapidly approaching a critical moment. While the asset is exhibiting bullish momentum at $5.77, traders should exercise caution because the 50-day Exponential Moving Average is a formidable obstacle.

If TON succeeds in breaching this crucial barrier, it may surge rapidly in the direction of $6. If this is not done, though, there could be a significant retreat. The technical picture indicates that TON is at a critical juncture.

The 50 EMA has historically been a strong resistance level, frequently serving as a divide between bullish and bearish trends. Because TON's price is currently trading just below this level, a breakout could indicate that the asset is regaining momentum.

However, if this does not happen, a retracement back to earlier support levels at $5.50 or even $5.30 may be necessary. The formation of a double-top pattern on local time frames adds to the uncertainty.

If the $6 target is not hit soon, there may be an impending pullback, according to this bearish chart pattern, which frequently signals a decline in price. Before making any significant decisions, traders should be aware of this trend and wait for confirmation signals.