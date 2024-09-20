    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Activated After 13 Years

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    A Satoshi-era Bitcoin wallet has sprung back to life after 13 years of inactivity
    Fri, 20/09/2024 - 5:14
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Activated After 13 Years
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    An ancient Bitcoin wallet was activated earlier this Friday after more than 13 years of dormancy, according to data provided by Whale Alert. The address in question contains 59 Bitcoins (roughly $3.8 million at press time). 

    The recent activation coincided with a significant Bitcoin price surge. Earlier today, the biggest cryptocurrency by market cap managed to briefly reclaim the $64,000 level for the first time since late August. 

    However, it is unlikely that the wallet sprang back to life specifically due to price appreciation since there is no clear pattern of such activations.

    According to Whale Alert, multiple wallets have been activated during this month after more than a decade of dormancy. For instance, a dormant Bitcoin wallet containing 43 BTC (more than $2.5 million at that time) emerged from hibernation for the first time in nearly 11 years. 

    Last week, Whale Alert recorded as many as four such wallets. One of these wallets contained as much as $10.5 million worth of Bitcoin at the time of the activation. 

    However, this is the first time that a Bitcoin address with more than 13 years of dormancy has been activated during this month. Such ancient wallets that date back all the way to the era of Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto are rather rare.

    In August, Whale Alert recorded only two wallets with more than 13 years of inactivity. As reported by U.Today, one of them was activated on Aug. 30 with $1.3 million worth of BTC. The other one sprang back to life on Aug. 25 wih $4.1 million worth of BTC. 

    The mysterious Bitcoin creator sent his last online message to prominent developer Gavin Andresen back in 2011. 

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

