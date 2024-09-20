    SEC Scores Major Victory as Court Dismisses Consensys Lawsuit

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The SEC has emerged victorious against Consensys
    Fri, 20/09/2024 - 5:48
    SEC Scores Major Victory as Court Dismisses Consensys Lawsuit
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has secured a big victory, with Judge Reed O'Connor dismissing the Consensys lawsuit against the regulatory agency. 

    Advertisement

    As reported by U.Today, the Ethereum development studio sued the SEC in April, accusing the regulator of trying to expand its jurisdiction by trying to regulate Ether. It was seeking injunctive and declaratory relief. The company wanted to declare that Ether is a non-security while also seeking to shield the MetaMask wallet from the regulator. Consensys CEO Joseph Lubin described this as "an important step towards preserving access to ether and by extension the Ethereum blockchain in the U.S."

    In June, the SEC notified Consensys that it had closed its investigation into Ethereum 2.0. However, the agency's battle against the Ethereum development studio was far from over. The SEC ended up taking the software development company to court over Metamask's swap and staking services during the same month. 

    HOT Stories
    SEC Scores Major Victory as Court Dismisses Consensys Lawsuit
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Activated After 13 Years
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Shows Trend Reversal Potential, Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout: What's Behind It? Toncoin (TON) $6 Target Extremely Close
    SEC's Controversial Term Is Catching Up with It, Ripple's Top Lawyer Says

    Related
    SEC Boss Issues Warning to Crypto Exchanges
    Wed, 09/18/2024 - 20:41
    SEC Boss Issues Warning to Crypto Exchanges
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    In his ruling, O'Connor agreed that Consensys had failed to identify the final agency action that would make the MetaMask claim fit for judicial review. None of the actions identified by Consensys, such as an SEC enforcement action against another company and a Wells Notice, were final. As for the Wells Notice, the court noted that it did not mark the consummation of the SEC's decision-making process. 

    Related
    Gensler and SEC Commissioners to Be Grilled by Congress
    Tue, 09/17/2024 - 18:38
    Gensler and SEC Commissioners to Be Grilled by Congress
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Furthermore, the Ethereum developer has failed to show it will "suffer hardship from withholding judicial review of its claim." The SEC relied on the Walmart v. DOJ case to argue that Consensys's claims were unripe.  

    In its social media statement, Consensys expressed disappointment following the recent ruling. Yet, Consensys noted that the fact that the Ethereum 2.0 survived the SEC was already a major win. 

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 5:14
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Activated After 13 Years
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Sep 20, 2024 - 0:01
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Shows Trend Reversal Potential, Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout: What's Behind It? Toncoin (TON) $6 Target Extremely Close
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Xandeum to Unveil Solana Scaling Solution, XAND Token Launch and Liquid Staking at Breakpoint 2024
    JGGL Takes the Global Stage at the International AI Summit, Unveiling Game-Changing Innovations in Generative AI
    VIKITA Token Listed on Poloniex, Facilitating Trading on the TRON Network
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SEC Scores Major Victory as Court Dismisses Consensys Lawsuit
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Activated After 13 Years
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Shows Trend Reversal Potential, Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout: What's Behind It? Toncoin (TON) $6 Target Extremely Close
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD