Back
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Bitcoin (BTC) Mining May Be Profitable 'Above $4000': Top Analyst Jacob Canfield

📰 News
Tue, 03/10/2020 - 13:00
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Vladislav Sopov

    After bloody Monday, the overall CT narrative has turned optimistic once again. Top-ranked analyst Jacob Canfield is sure we shouldn’t worry about mining profitability

Cover image via www.facebook.com
Contents

Jacob Canfield, trading analyst and founder of SignalProfits analytical service, allayed fears about the unprofitability of Bitcoin (BTC) mining below $8,000. According to him, the crypto king has other shoes to fall.

Miners, you are welcome in Venezuela, Kuwait, and Uzbekistan

Yesterday, analysts from the well-known Bitcoin (BTC) mining pool, F2Pool, published their calculations of the break-even price for Bitcoin (BTC) mining with different ASICs. According to them, with the popular Antminer S9, mining is profitable when the orange coin trades above $7,518 while consuming electricity at $0.05/kWh.

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Worldwide in Danger with Price Below $8,000, Here's Why - READ MORE

Jacob Canfield highlighted the last words of this prediction. He listed five countries with very cheap electricity and called them the ‘top 5 places to mine Bitcoin’:

As for the less exotic options, Mr. Canfield is sure that the critical level is $4,000 for the price of Bitcoin (BTC). If it trades above that, mining operations are profitable for ‘many’ entrepreneurs.

Difficulty rises, break-even price follows

By the way, with the last mining difficulty adjustment, this indicator surged almost 7% yesterday. With this new input, the owners of Antminer S9 can make profits off their occupation only when the Bitcoin (BTC) price is above $8,037. Also, this adjustment didn’t go unnoticed for the operators of Canaan AvalonMiner 821 as they began bearing losses.

Bitcoin (BTC) mining profitability after March 9, 2020 adjustment
Image via Twitter

This adjustment led to a new all-time high of this indicator. It increased by roughly 7%, from 15.48 TH to 16.55 TH while the previous peak was 1 TH lower.

#Cryptocurrency Mining

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more
Recommended articles
Ethereum (ETH) Developer Suggests Two Ways of Solving Antminer E3 Issues

Ethereum (ETH) Developer Suggests Two Ways of Solving Antminer E3 Issues
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Fills CME Gap, Traders Bullish on $8,500 Target

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Fills CME Gap, Traders Bullish on $8,500 Target
Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Market Undergoing Black Swan: Trader Willy Woo

Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Market Undergoing Black Swan: Trader Willy Woo

Bitcoin (BTC) Mining May Be Profitable 'Above $4000': Top Analyst Jacob Canfield

📰 News
Tue, 03/10/2020 - 13:00
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Vladislav Sopov

    After bloody Monday, the overall CT narrative has turned optimistic once again. Top-ranked analyst Jacob Canfield is sure we shouldn’t worry about mining profitability

Cover image via www.facebook.com
Contents

Jacob Canfield, trading analyst and founder of SignalProfits analytical service, allayed fears about the unprofitability of Bitcoin (BTC) mining below $8,000. According to him, the crypto king has other shoes to fall.

Miners, you are welcome in Venezuela, Kuwait, and Uzbekistan

Yesterday, analysts from the well-known Bitcoin (BTC) mining pool, F2Pool, published their calculations of the break-even price for Bitcoin (BTC) mining with different ASICs. According to them, with the popular Antminer S9, mining is profitable when the orange coin trades above $7,518 while consuming electricity at $0.05/kWh.

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Worldwide in Danger with Price Below $8,000, Here's Why - READ MORE

Jacob Canfield highlighted the last words of this prediction. He listed five countries with very cheap electricity and called them the ‘top 5 places to mine Bitcoin’:

As for the less exotic options, Mr. Canfield is sure that the critical level is $4,000 for the price of Bitcoin (BTC). If it trades above that, mining operations are profitable for ‘many’ entrepreneurs.

Difficulty rises, break-even price follows

By the way, with the last mining difficulty adjustment, this indicator surged almost 7% yesterday. With this new input, the owners of Antminer S9 can make profits off their occupation only when the Bitcoin (BTC) price is above $8,037. Also, this adjustment didn’t go unnoticed for the operators of Canaan AvalonMiner 821 as they began bearing losses.

Bitcoin (BTC) mining profitability after March 9, 2020 adjustment
Image via Twitter

This adjustment led to a new all-time high of this indicator. It increased by roughly 7%, from 15.48 TH to 16.55 TH while the previous peak was 1 TH lower.

#Cryptocurrency Mining

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more
Recommended articles
Ethereum (ETH) Developer Suggests Two Ways of Solving Antminer E3 Issues

Ethereum (ETH) Developer Suggests Two Ways of Solving Antminer E3 Issues
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Fills CME Gap, Traders Bullish on $8,500 Target

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Fills CME Gap, Traders Bullish on $8,500 Target
Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Market Undergoing Black Swan: Trader Willy Woo

Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Market Undergoing Black Swan: Trader Willy Woo