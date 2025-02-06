Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Exec Jokes Top SEC Lawyer Will Become Movie Critic

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 6/02/2025 - 6:00
    Advertisement
    Ripple Exec Jokes Top SEC Lawyer Will Become Movie Critic
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple executives have mocked Jorge Tenreiro, the demoted lawyer of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) who was leading the agency’s crypto enforcement efforts. 

    Advertisement

    David Schwartz, the chief technology officer at Ripple, has facetiously predicted that Tenreiro will become a movie critic.

    Stuart Alderoty, Ripple’s top lawyer, joked that Tenreiro had been reassigned to Macrodata Refinement, referring to the department where workers have to classify numbers with seemingly little purpose in hit TV show “Severance.”

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor's Strategy Saw Biggest Bitcoin Holdings Surge in Q4, 2024: Report
    Mike Novogratz: “If People Want to Be Part of XRP Army, Let Them”
    Will XRP Get Back to $3? Solana (SOL) On Verge of Losing $200, Dogecoin (DOGE) Lost Almost All 250% Gains
    Bitcoin Is Moving to Hybrid PoS Model, Solana Co-Founder Claims

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has suggested that Tenreiro’s next career move could be working for the tech support at Best Buy. “I guess he could try Geek Squad next?” he quipped. 

    Advertisement

    Yesterday, the New York Times reported that the SEC was scaling back its crypto enforcement unit, with an unnamed top litigator being moved to an IT office. The report described the move as an “unfair demotion.” 

    The Wall Street Journal later confirmed that Tenreiro, who was leading the cases against Ripple and Coinbase, was the top lawyer that the New York Times originally mentioned. 

    Prior to his demotion, Tenreiro was the Chief Litigation Counsel at the SEC. 

    Tenreiro, a graduate of Yale Law School, initially joined the SEC back in 2013. 

    Following the resignation of Chair Gary Gensler, the new SEC administration has quickly moved to overhaul its crypto policy. It ditched the SAB 121 rule, making it possible for large banks to custody crypto, while also creating a crypto-focused task force to establish clear rules of the road for the industry.

    However, it remains to be seen what will happen to the remaining crypto enforcement cases, including the appeal against Ripple. 

    #Ripple News

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 6, 2025 - 8:46
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Dodge Death Cross If This Bounce Accelerates
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Feb 6, 2025 - 7:56
    Michael Saylor's Strategy Saw Biggest Bitcoin Holdings Surge in Q4, 2024: Report
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    TEAMZ Summit 2025 Latest Update: Global Web3 & AI Leaders Gather in Tokyo to Shape the Future!
    Finnovex North Africa 2025: Navigating the Future of Finance through Digital Transformation and Sustainable Innovation
    January Crypto Surge: New Listings on SimpleSwap
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Dodge Death Cross If This Bounce Accelerates
    Michael Saylor's Strategy Saw Biggest Bitcoin Holdings Surge in Q4, 2024: Report
    Mike Novogratz: “If People Want to Be Part of XRP Army, Let Them”
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD